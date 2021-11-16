Keyshia Cole's Adoptive Father Leon Cole Dies After Being Hospitalized Due to COVID Complications

Keyshia Cole confirmed the death of her adoptive father Leon Cole, Jr. on Sunday when she replied "Thank you" to a fan's condolences on Twitter

Keyshia Cole's adoptive father has died after he was hospitalized earlier this month with complications from COVID-19.

The singer, 40, confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday when she replied "Thank you" to a fan's condolences.

"I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!!" the fan account wrote, tagging Keyshia. "I'm praying for you and your family during this difficult time!!"

Keyshia's adoptive mother, Dr. Yvonne Cole, also confirmed the news of her husband's death in an announcement posted on her Facebook page.

"With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr." the statement read, along with a picture of Leon.

"You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming [sic] messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr, due to COVID 19 complications. We appreciate the support for our family from around the world," the post said.

Earlier this month, Yvonne had informed her followers that Leon was in the hospital with COVID-19 complications.

"Mr. Cole is currently experiencing several health challenges due to COVID-19. He's in the ICU. We ask that you send your support, love, well wishes and prayers of comfort and healing to Mr. Cole and his loved ones at this time," the Nov. 7 post said.

Keyshia was adopted by Leon and Yvonne when she was two years old. Earlier this year, Keyshia's birth mother, Frankie Lons, died.

Yvonne, who remained close with Keyshia's mother, also posted about Lons' death on Facebook, writing, "Thank you for all your gracious prayers & kind gestures towards my family & I during this time. Also please remember to keep my daughter in your prayers."

Keyshia wrote about her birth mother's death on Instagram. "This is so hard man. Can't really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don't even know how to feel," she wrote in July.

"You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! but you will be missed."

At the time, Keyshia's sister Elite Noel confirmed that Lons had died on her 61st birthday of an overdose after suffering from drug addiction for years.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.