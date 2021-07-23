"You can never prepare for something like this... Ever," Keyshia Cole wrote

Keyshia Cole Mourns the Death of Her Biological Mother Frankie Lons: 'This Is So Hard'

Keyshia Cole is paying tribute to her late mother Frankie Lons.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old singer shared to her Instagram a slideshow of photos featuring Lons, whose death was confirmed by family earlier this week.

"This is so hard man," Cole began in the caption. "Can't really even find the words. SMH."

"I honestly don't even know how to feel," she continued. "You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! but you will be missed."

Cole went on to say that she's been "quoting" Lons in her everyday conversations "for weeks," sharing that the matriarch's "humor was unmatched."

"Naturally so funny, that's what I loved about your personality.... we all did," she wrote. "I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us.....the love for all your children was definitely felt."

The "Love" songstress concluded her post by promising to bring all of Lons' children "IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME," saying that in a message to her mom that she's "completely down to do that for you."

"Even through our differences .... WE LOVE YOU," she added. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

Lons was Cole's biological mother. Cole was adopted by family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole at 2 years old.

On early Monday morning, Cole's sister Elite Noel confirmed that Lons had died on her 61st birthday of an overdose after suffering from drug addiction for years.

"Worse [sic] pain ever.... to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday!" she wrote. "My heart so f—ing broke."

Their brother also told TMZ that Lons had relapsed at her Oakland, California home. Lons had marked two months of sobriety back in March, the outlet reported.

Back in 2018, Cole opened up about what it's like to have her mom face addiction.

"This was 2½ years ago. Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it's already been broken," she wrote on her Instagram at the time, sharing a video of Lons asking people to keep her in her prayers as she attempted sobriety.

"I'm hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who's battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing," the R&B star captioned the clip.