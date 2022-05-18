Keyshia Cole Addressees 'Harsh' Antonio Brown Instagram Drama as He Calls Himself a 'Player'

Cole collaborated with Brown on his song "Don't Leave" off his rap album Paradigm which dropped in April

Keyshia Cole attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) on the field in a Balenciaga jacket and a diamond Bee necklace prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Keyshia Cole is addressing the social media drama surrounding herself and free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Days after Brown shared a now-deleted video on Instagram showing off what appeared to be a lower back tattoo of his initials on the R&B singer, she went on Instagram and cleared the air.

Alongside the video featuring the lower back tattoo, Brown, 33, wrote the caption, "You Ain't Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva. #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin."

Cole, 40, took issue with the caption and went on Instagram Live to share her thoughts.

"It was a little harsh," Cole said in the video with celebrity stylish EJ King, which was captured by The Shade Room. "Maybe he doesn't know that it was a little harsh for him to say that. Even me speaking to him, he was like, 'Do you want me to change the caption?' And I was like no, I don't want you to change the caption."

During the Instagram Live, she also said she was "trying to figure out" her relationship with Brown — even though she believes he made his intentions clear.

"I think he made it very clear," she said. "He was like, 'Baby, I liked you at first, but now I don't — it's a no.'"

Meanwhile, Cole also posted and quickly deleted a message on her Instagram Story suggesting she was still upset about his posts, according to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room.

"Yea I was big trippin..smh I see it now," she wrote. "I have a 12 year old. Like that type disrespect for what…Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when u don't deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration fa ya. Guess that wasn't mutual either."

Shortly after her messages, Brown went on Instagram Live with another message. "Keyshia Cole, I'm a player man," he said in a video obtained by the outlet. "We don't want you Keyshia…I don't go back. I go forward."

The pair collaborated on Brown's single "Don't Leave" off his rap album Paradigm which released in April. During an interview with TMZ at the time, she sang his praises.