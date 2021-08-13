"I sincerely hope 'Wildfire' reaches their souls, and that they too can find light in this crazy life," Kevin Quinn tells PEOPLE exclusively

Kevin Quinn Releases Debut Single 'Wildfire,' Music Video: 'This Is Still Just the Beginning'

Look out fans, Kevin Quinn might ignite a "Wildfire" in your heart!

The rising pop star premiered his debut single "Wildfire," along with an accompanying music video, on Friday (watch exclusively above).

Quinn, 24, tells PEOPLE he's excited to finally share a piece of himself with the world.

"Music has always been a significant part of my life," he says. "And I'm humbled to be able to make the music I've always wanted to make. What a blessing."

The artist also mentioned the overwhelming support from his fans "made the entire journey leading up to this so worthwhile."

"I sincerely hope 'Wildfire' reaches their souls, and that they too can find light in this crazy life. It really is always brightest in the dark," says Quinn.

The music video, directed by Roman White, symbolizes Quinn's artistic mission: to bring hope during difficult times.

"'Wildfire' is a metaphor for the light inside us all," says Quinn.

"Even when that light gets bleak, there's an element of trust that shapes our outlook, as well as peace that everything happens for a reason. And somehow, knowing that is enough to keep going," he continued.

Credit: Randall Slavin

Quinn was last seen in March in Netflix's feel-good musical A Week Away, in which he played troubled teenager Will Hawkin. The singer led the vocals on 11 of 13 tracks on the soundtrack.

He's also appeared on Shameless, Chicago P.D., and Disney's sitcom Bunk'd — for which he recorded the theme song and played Xander.