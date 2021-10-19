Kevin Jonas Says Wife Danielle Has Been a 'Huge Support' for Him on Tour

The Jonas Brothers musician opens up to PEOPLE about balancing his life on the road and at home

Kevin and Danielle Jonas are a perfect team.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 33, tells PEOPLE that his wife has been "a huge support" for him while traveling on his current Remember This tour with brothers Nick and Joe.

"[Danielle] understands my rest schedule along with my ability to do the honey-do list when I am home," he says. "Luckily she knows how to hold it all down."

Despite how busy they are with their daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, and their careers, Kevin says that he and Danielle, 35, always make time for "date night."

"She'll come out and spend one special night in one city with me on tour," he says. "We'll have dinner before the show, either just us or with some friends we haven't seen. It's just a way for us to connect even though I'm away, and then we're back into our regular rhythm."

"We really try to even just sit down on the couch together," he continues. "Honestly, some of our favorite times are when we sit on the couch and watch a show that we haven't watched in a while together."

While at home, Kevin says that he and Danielle try to keep life as normal as possible for their girls.

"I do the best I can to always include them in everything we do and make them understand that what we get to do is very special," he says. "At the same time, life at home is just as special. It's a hard balance to find, but they know that when I'm home, I'm home with them. It's about putting the phone down. It's about taking that time and taking the moments."

One of their favorite things to do at home is making pizza together, a perfect activity for October as it's National Pizza Month.

"I married an Italian girl, and I'm Italian myself," he says. "So every Halloween my wife's mother will make homemade pizza. I grew up having my mom and my grandmother on my mom's side make homemade pizza, so me and Danielle love making it now. We're not the greatest yet, but we're working on it."

For Kevin, nothing pairs better with pizza than an Aperol spritz, and he's partnered with the apéritif company for their National Pizza Month program.

"Who doesn't love pizza and Aperol?" he says. "It's such a refreshing drink for when we're hanging out and taking it all in. We call it the drink of the summer for a reason. But it's the drink of the whole year in this household."

"This is one of the most organic and true relationships for me because it is our enjoyable brunch occurrence," he adds. "I'm grateful to be a part of it and excited to see what comes from it."

kevin jonas Kevin Jonas | Credit: Cynthia Park Hurst

In preparation for Halloween, Kevin says he'll be flying home overnight after their last tour stop at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, Valentina's birthday. "We're kind of using [Halloween] as her birthday party this year, which will be really wonderful," he says.

Until then, Kevin says he'll be making the most of every moment on stage.

"Some of these songs are 15, 16, 17 years old, and it's crazy that we're still doing this and having love and support from the fan base and new fans," he says. "We've gone through quite the journey as the Jonas Brothers and the Jonas family, but it has been so rewarding, and I don't think I would change it for the world. I think it's really only just the beginning, and we are ready for whatever's next."

As to whether a Taylor Swift collaboration (as teased on TikTok by Nick) is in the near future, Kevin is staying mum.