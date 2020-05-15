Kevin Jonas Says Steamy New Jonas Brothers Song 'Might Create More Children'

"This song might do it," joked the musician, who shares two daughters with wife Danielle

Kevin Jonas' new music makes him feel a certain type of way.

"This song might do it — this song might create more children," he joked. "I don't know, we'll see. It's a good one."

"Give me five more minutes / Baby, I’m not finished loving you / I don't wanna end it when we're only just beginning / Give me five more minutes," they sing.

Kevin and Danielle — who tied the knot in December 2009 — previously opened up to PEOPLE about parenting two little ones, as well as what they admire about each other's parenting instincts.

“It’s been definitely crazy and a learning curve,” Danielle said back in 2016. “It feels like you have five kids when you have two because you’re juggling.”

“Dani gives so much of herself, it is insane,” Kevin said. “She works herself to the bone. She’s up till 2 o’clock every morning and up at 7, 6, or whatever [is needed] and [doing] multiple [feedings] through the night. But then she finds ways to give time for both and make them both feel so special, even though there’s two. And even time for me!”

Danielle then added that her caring husband always "steps up to the plate."

“He’s working and everything, but then he’ll see, like, in the morning I’ll need a little sleep, so he’ll give me the sleep," she said at the time. "And just to see the way he looks at Valentina when he’s feeding her, he has this connection with her. With Alena, he was a little bit more afraid in the beginning because it was something totally new, and now it’s like they’re best buddies.”

Celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary in December, Kevin posted a heartwarming tribute to Danielle on Instagram, writing that his wife is "the love of [his] life."

“I can not explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together!” he wrote. “You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day."

He continued: "So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven’t even started our journey and I can not wait for the next 10 and then the next. I love you to the moon and back."