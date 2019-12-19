Kevin Jonas Honors Wife Danielle on 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'You Make Me Better' 

Kevin Jonas is celebrating his wife of 10 years on their wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, the singer, 32, paid tribute to his wife Danielle, 33, with a heartwarming post on his Instagram, expressing both his deep love for her and his excitement for their future.

“It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he’s been married,” he began. “As you can tell today, that is not the case here. I remember the date we met May 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th.”

The pop star went on to explain the importance of the momentous milestones he and his wife have shared together over the years.

“I remember these not because I’m good with numbers. (I’m a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life,” he continued. “I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn’t born, I never would have met Dani. My wife of 10 years. My best friend of 12 years. The love of my life.”

“I can not explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together!” he added.

He concluded his heartfelt tribute writing: “You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day. So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven’t even started our journey and I can not wait for the next 10 and then the next. I love you to the moon and back.”

The two, who wed on Dec. 19, 2009, are parents to daughters Alena Rose, 5 and Valentina Angelina, 3.

Image zoom Kevin and Danielle Jonas Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After welcoming their daughter Valentina, Kevin opened up to PEOPLE about the moment his wife became a mother of two.

“I think [Danielle] was more of a wreck than anyone else,” Kevin said of his wife. “It definitely became very real ’cause you’re in the moment, you’re obviously going through labor and she has the baby and it’s euphoric and awesome. And then reality strikes in when your other one walks in the door.”

Since then, the adoring husband has gotten a tattoo of his wife on his arm, affectionately wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Image zoom Kevin Jonas' tattoo Kevin Jonas/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

He revealed his new ink with an Instagram photo in October. The tattoo is an abstract, line-drawn portrait of Danielle that captures her appearance in the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” music video.

“Brand new addition to the fam. So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever!” he captioned the photo debut.