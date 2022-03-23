The Jonas Brothers singer and his wife Danielle open up to PEOPLE about balancing life on the road and at home, as well as their new children's book There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom

Kevin Jonas Talked to Wife Danielle on the Phone So Much on Tour People Started Calling Him 'KT&T'

Kevin Jonas is opening up about "What a Man Gotta to Do" to make it work with his significant other while on the road.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, says that on the Remember This tour with brothers Joe and Nick in 2021, he would talk with wife Danielle on the phone so much that "people called me KT&T."

"We just constantly were able to communicate," he says. "It was great, but at the same time, there were moments we'd be like, 'OK, we've talked for two hours, and you called me back an hour later, there's not much more we can talk about right now.' But it's still just about being connected."

"We really try not to spend that much time apart, no matter what," he adds. "We've definitely had a two-week rule in the past, but now we try to make that even less. If that means flying home for a single day to be together, we will."

During their 12 years of marriage, Kevin and Danielle, who runs a jewelry business, have experienced a lot together, including world tours, reality TV and parenthood. (They have two daughters.)

And now, they're breaking into something new: On March 29, they're releasing a children's book, There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom, inspired by how their eldest, Alena, 8, has dealt with stage fright.

"We wanted to make sure there was something kids and parents could take away," Kevin says of basing the book on a "huge dance party" they once held for Alena to calm her nerves before a dance recital.

While Danielle says Alena will be upfront when she's feeling nervous, their younger daughter Valentina, 5, is "more shy and reserved."

"When she comes home and I ask her, 'How's school?' She's always like, 'It's great, Mommy,'" Danielle says. "So while reading the book to her, I can ask her, 'Hey, have you ever felt like you were afraid? Or do you get afraid being on stage when you're dancing for your recital?' It has helped her open up a little bit more."

For Danielle, the most surprising thing about parenthood has been figuring out how to navigate the girls' emotions.

"Navigating that stuff is hard because you don't want to do the wrong thing and make them feel like you didn't listen or you didn't understand, because you always want them to come to you," she says.

As for Kevin, he's learned through parenthood to put himself in the girls' shoes.

"I think sometimes you forget what it was like to be a kid," he says. "It's always a good reminder with children that sometimes things don't seem like a big deal to you, but they are to them, and it puts things in perspective."

As the OG girl mom and dad of the Jonas family, Kevin and Danielle say it's been "so exciting" to see Nick, 29, and Joe, 32, welcome daughters of their own. (Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a daughter in January, while Joe and wife Sophie Turner have 20-month-old Willa.)

"I'm really happy for everyone, and I love seeing the family grow," says Kevin, who will reunite with his brothers for a five-night Las Vegas residency kicking off in June.

As they look towards the future, Danielle is looking forward to more bonding time.

"Knowing we would be there for each other — it's good to have that support," she says.