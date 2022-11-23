Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' love began in the Bahamas.

The pair first met on vacation with their families in May 2007. At the time, Danielle (née Deleasa) didn't know that she was about to meet her future husband — and a member of one of the biggest pop bands of the aughts.

The couple wed on Dec.19, 2009, and eventually welcomed two daughters. For their 11th wedding anniversary, Kevin posted a photo in the exact spot where they met 13 years earlier.

"I'm so happy you had to make that call 11 years ago," Kevin wrote. "This is the spot we met and I thank God everyday for the gift he gave me. Here's to a 100 more baby. I love you."

From welcoming their two daughters to making music videos, here is a complete timeline of Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' relationship.

May 23, 2007: Kevin meets Danielle in the Bahamas

The "Sucker" singer met his future wife, then-hairstylist Danielle Deleasa, during a family vacation to the Caribbean.

Danielle later admitted to PEOPLE that, at the time, she "didn't know who the Jonas Brothers were."

November 2007: Nick Jonas says Danielle is Kevin's wife

A moment from the early days of their romance was shared in the Jonas Brothers' 2019 documentary, Chasing Happiness. The clip showed Kevin on the phone with Danielle in November 2007. Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas interrupted with dating advice before Kevin told them off. "Sorry, we're just really excited because she's your wife," Nick joked.

July 2, 2009: Kevin proposes to Danielle

Larry Busacca/Getty

In July 2009, Kevin proposed on Danielle's New Jersey doorstep, presenting her with a cushion-cut diamond ring that he designed with Jacob & Co.

"She said yes, yes, yes, like 500 times super fast in a row," the oldest Jonas brother told PEOPLE.

December 19, 2009: Kevin and Danielle marry

The couple married on Dec. 19, 2009, in a castle on a sprawling estate in Long Island, New York.

"We're so happy that we're finally married and we were able to share the special moment with family, friends and loved ones," the newlyweds told PEOPLE of their fairytale wedding.

December 2009: Kevin and Danielle get a puppy

Just weeks after tying the knot, Kevin and Danielle welcomed a fur baby: a Morkie named Riley.

"We were going to wait until the middle of January to get her," Kevin told PEOPLE. "But [Danielle] looked at me and I knew she couldn't wait."

July 2012: Kevin and Danielle plan to start a family

Noel Vasquez/Getty

In a preview for their upcoming E! reality show, Married to Jonas, the couple spoke about plans to start having children.

"People are like, 'All right guys, what's your plan? When are you going to have those grandkids?' " Kevin said. "I'm starting to feel that pressure a little bit."

Danielle added, "My mom wants a grandkid bad. It's getting boring now."

August 19, 2012: Kevin and Danielle star in Married to Jonas

Larry Busacca/E/NBCU Photo Bank

The couple's reality TV series premiered on E! on Aug. 19, 2012, and went on to run for two seasons. The series began following the couple two years into their marriage, just as they were settling into their suburban New Jersey home.

August 2012: Kevin and Danielle reveal when they first said "I love you"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In an interview with Young Hollywood, Kevin and Danielle revealed the first time they said those three important words.

"I was in the city with him when he came in for a concert. I went ... to pick up my dog from my mom's room," Danielle recalled. "I said to [my mom], 'I've been driving home and all I could think was is I can't wait to say I love you to him.' Like, I was holding it in because I wanted him to be first!"

Kevin was, in fact, the first of the pair to say it. "I knew [Danielle was the one] around the same time," he said. Kevin then recalled that she was leaving his hotel and quickly said, "Love you, bye!" before shutting the door. "I turned around and I was like, 'Oh no, oh no! Do I have to, like, say something now or just walk away?' I panicked, and I just walked away," he added with a laugh.

June 9, 2013: Kevin and Danielle announce their first pregnancy

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In July 2013, the couple announced that their first baby was on the way.

"Dani and Kevin are thrilled that Dani is pregnant with their first child. They are, of course, elated, and so excited to share this news with their fans," the couple's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. "They are very much looking forward to building a family together."

"It's true — Danielle is pregnant! Can't even imagine how excited we are," the musician tweeted. "I can't wait to share this with my best friend. I love you baby."

February 2, 2014: Kevin and Danielle welcome their first baby

Kevin and Danielle welcomed their first child, daughter Alena Rose, on Feb. 2, 2014.

In a statement, the couple announced: "We are overjoyed at the birth of Alena Rose Jonas. She is precious! We could not be more excited to start building our family together. We want to thank our family and friends for their love and support, and our fans for all of their well wishes."

April 25, 2016: Kevin and Danielle are expecting their second baby

In April 2016, Kevin and Danielle announced they were expecting baby number two.

"We are excited to share the news that we are expecting a new addition to our family this winter," the pair told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "Alena is beyond thrilled to be a big sister and we can't wait to meet the newest member of our family."

October 27, 2016: Kevin and Danielle welcome their second baby

Michael Kovac/Getty

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Valentina Angelina, on Oct. 27, 2016.

"We are so excited to welcome our new baby girl, Valentina Angelina Jonas to the world today," they announced. "She is healthy and beautiful and we couldn't be happier!" The couple added that Alena was already excited "for Valentina to come home and [to] start being a big sister."

"Say hello to my newest love Valentina," Kevin later tweeted, along with a photo of him gazing down at the newborn.

March 1, 2019: Danielle stars in Jonas Brothers' music video for "Sucker"

The Jonas Brothers released their first single in six years, "Sucker," on March 1, 2019. The brothers and their respective partners teamed up for the song's music video, which showed the couples wearing avant-garde costumes and living out Alice in Wonderland fantasies around a castle.

August 26, 2019: Kevin and Danielle show some PDA on the red carpet

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Kevin and Danielle brought a touch of romance to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in 2019. Photographed kissing and embracing one another on the red carpet, Kevin wore a black suit while Danielle rocked a Berta tassel mini dress.

October 2019: Kevin gets a tattoo of Danielle

In October 2019, Kevin revealed some fresh ink on his arm: a tattoo of Danielle inspired by her cameo in the "Sucker" music video.

"Brand new addition to the fam," he wrote on Instagram. "So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever!"

December 19, 2019: Kevin and Danielle celebrate 10 years of marriage

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Marking their 10th wedding anniversary, Kevin shared an Instagram post honoring his wife.

"It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he's been married," he began. "As you can tell today, that is not the case here. I remember the date we met May 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th."

He then went on to explain the importance of the milestones he's shared with his wife over the years.

"I remember these not because I'm good with numbers. (I'm a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life," he continued. "I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn't born, I never would have met Dani. ... This is just the beginning, we haven't even started our journey and I can not wait for the next 10 and then the next. I love you to the moon and back."

January 17, 2020: Danielle stars in another Jonas Brothers music video

Danielle made another cameo in a Jonas Brothers music video, reuniting with her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

All three Jonas wives played a part in the "What a Man Gotta Do" video, recreating iconic scenes from blockbuster movies. Kevin and Danielle recreated the boombox scene from Say Anything, emulating John Cusack and Ione Skye's characters. The couple's dog, Riley, also made her music video debut.

May 2020: Kevin says that quarantining with Danielle is "really rewarding"

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin revealed his silver lining of quarantine: spending time with his wife and two young children.

"I feel like this time has been really rewarding, to be able to spend with the family," Kevin said on The Morning Mashup in May 2020. "We've actually been getting on very well, so I'm happy with that."

November 5, 2020: Danielle posts a throwback snap to celebrate Kevin's birthday

For Kevin's 33rd birthday, Danielle posted a throwback photo on Instagram.

"Happy birthday sweetie!" she wrote. "Every year I try to think of what to write… there's just too much to say after almost 11 years! I still can't get enough of you, the girls and I are so blessed to have you in every way. I hope all your wishes come true this year. We love you more than anything!"

September 2021: Kevin and Danielle write a book inspired by their daughters

In September 2021, Kevin and Danielle announced that they were writing a children's book inspired by their "rock star" daughters.

"Music has always been a foundational creative outlet in our family," the couple told PEOPLE. "Now our daughters, Alena and Valentina, enrich our lives in ways we could have never anticipated. The love and care they show each other on a daily basis inspired this story and we are so proud to share how these girls not only uplift us and each other, but are creative, caring rock stars in their own right."

There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom was later released in March 2022.

October 19, 2021: Kevin says Danielle is a "huge support" while on tour

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The singer opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about managing his work and personal life while on the road, saying that his wife was a "huge support."

"[Danielle] understands my rest schedule along with my ability to do the honey-do list when I am home," he said. "Luckily she knows how to hold it all down."

Kevin explained that Danielle will head out and spend "one special night in one city" with him while he is on tour. "We'll have dinner before the show, either just us or with some friends we haven't seen," he said of their special date nights. "It's just a way for us to connect even though I'm away, and then we're back into our regular rhythm."

He continued, "We really try to even just sit down on the couch together. Honestly, some of our favorite times are when we sit on the couch and watch a show that we haven't watched in a while together."

March 23, 2022: Kevin says he would constantly communicate with Danielle while on tour

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kevin revealed that during the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour he would talk with Danielle on the phone so much that he earned the nickname "KT&T."

"We just constantly were able to communicate," Kevin told PEOPLE in March 2022. "It was great, but at the same time, there were moments we'd be like, 'OK, we've talked for two hours, and you called me back an hour later, there's not much more we can talk about right now.' But it's still just about being connected."

He added: "We really try not to spend that much time apart, no matter what. We've definitely had a two-week rule in the past, but now we try to make that even less. If that means flying home for a single day to be together, we will."

June 17, 2022: Kevin and Danielle say that they're discovering a "new phase of marriage"

Denise Truscello/Getty

Kevin and Danielle said that they're discovering a "new phase of marriage" as their daughters Alena and Valentina grow.

"As our daughters start to get older and actually become a little bit more independent, so much has changed," Kevin told PEOPLE. He added that both daughters are now at school for most of the day, and "all of a sudden, me and Danielle are like, 'We have all day! What's happening?' "

Kevin added he appreciated the adjustment because it allowed him to grow even closer to his wife. "We're doing this new independent phase and starting to do our own thing again," he said.

July 12, 2022: Danielle hosts a surprise watch party for Kevin's new show, Claim to Fame

To celebrate the premiere of Kevin's new show, Claim to Fame, with his younger brother Frankie Jonas, Danielle hosted a surprise watch party.

"A surprise watch party to celebrate Claim To Fame was a perfect way to end the night…Thank you @daniellejonas," Kevin wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie with Danielle and Frankie. "We're just getting started, and I can't wait for you to see what we have in store for this season. Let's go!!!!!"