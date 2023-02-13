Kevin and Danielle Jonas Recall Being 'Tucked in the Corner Focusing on Each Other' During 2009 Wedding

"The quiet of finding each other in that moment showed that no matter how insane our lives will be, as long as we have one another we are happy," the couple tells PEOPLE

By Emily Strohm
Published on February 13, 2023 04:20 PM
danielle-kevin-jonas-wedding
Danielle and Kevin Jonas. Photo: Anthony Vazquez

It's been 13 years since Kevin and Danielle Jonas said 'I do,' but the pair still remember their wedding day like it was yesterday.

The duo exchanged vows on Dec. 19, 2009, at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York in an enchanted winter forest-themed ceremony.

"Through the craziness of the wedding day and all the planning, during our reception we found ourselves tucked in the corner only focusing on each other," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"The quiet of finding each other in that moment showed that no matter how insane our lives will be, as long as we have one another we are happy."

Danielle and Kevin Jonas Family
The Jonas Family. Danielle Jonas Instagram

The oldest member of the Jonas Brothers, 35, and his wife, 36, first met on vacation with their families in May 2007. At the time, Danielle (formerly Deleasa) didn't know who the Jonas Brothers were.

In July 2009, Kevin proposed on Danielle's New Jersey doorstep, presenting her with a cushion-cut diamond ring that he designed with Jacob & Co.

They later welcomed their first child, daughter Alena Rose, on Feb. 2, 2014. Two years later they had their second daughter, Valentina Angelina, on Oct. 27, 2016.

In 2019, the pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. "It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he's been married," Kevin shared on Instagram. "As you can tell today, that is not the case here. I remember the date we met May 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th."

He then went on to explain the importance of the milestones he's shared with his wife over the years.

"I remember these not because I'm good with numbers. (I'm a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life," Kevin continued. "I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn't born, I never would have met Dani. ... This is just the beginning, we haven't even started our journey and I can not wait for the next 10 and then the next. I love you to the moon and back."

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas pose in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey
Kevin and Danielle Jonas. Roy Rochlin/Getty

Earlier this month, Kevin revealed one of the secrets to keeping his marriage strong is making sure he stays connected to his wife.

"It's like we have a limit on how long we stay away from each other. So on the day off, even though it's tough, I still take the red eye home. I'm home for 12 hours and then back to L.A," explained Jonas during a chat about his latest partnership with Courtyard by Marriott.

The couple's dedication to getting quality time together is nothing new. Last year, Kevin told PEOPLE about his frequent communication with his wife. On the Remember This tour with brothers Joe, 33, and Nick, 30, in 2021, he would talk with Danielle on the phone so much that, he says, "people called me KT&T."

