Kevin Jonas Thanks Wife Danielle for Saying 'Yes' on 10th Anniversary of Their Engagement

A decade after getting engaged, Kevin Jonas is still a “Sucker” for his wife, Danielle.

On Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers singer commemorated the 10-year anniversary of his and Danielle’s engagement by sharing a sweet message directed towards his wife on Instagram along with what appears to be security camera footage of the moment he got down on one knee in front of her to pop the question.

“10 years ago I asked @daniellejonas to spend the rest of life with me,” Kevin, 31, wrote. “I am so lucky to have found my best friend early and to spend this life with you. I love you so much! Thank you for saying yes!”

Kevin was only 21 years old when he asked Danielle, now 32, to marry him in 2009 after two years of dating. For the big day, Kevin flew directly from a Jonas Brothers concert in Vancouver to surprise the former hairdresser by showing up at her New Jersey doorstep and dropping down to his knee to ask her to marry him.

After presenting Danielle with a cushion-cut diamond ring that he designed with Jacob & Co., Kevin told PEOPLE at the time that she said, “Yes, yes, yes like 500 times super fast in a row.”

The couple — who now share daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2½ — met in May of 2007 while vacationing with their families in the Bahamas, but they previously crossed paths at church events in New Jersey as kids. Nearly six months after getting engaged, Kevin and Danielle wed at a French-style château in Huntington, New York on Dec. 19, 2009.

During the wedding, Kevin’s brothers, Joe and Nick, served as his best men and more than 400 guests — including Demi Lovato, Jordin Sparks and Joey Fatone — joined in on the celebrations.

Last weekend, Kevin, Danielle and their daughters were in France for Joe’s wedding to Sophie Turner. Joe and Turner, who first wed in Las Vegas on May 1, tied the knot at a French château on Saturday.

Days before the wedding, Danielle shared two sweet photos of Alena posing in front of the Eiffel Tower to her Instagram. “Paris nights,” Danielle captioned the first photo, which shows Alena smiling in front of the famed monument while wearing a white tank top and floral-patterned shorts.

In the second snap, Alena gives her mother a kiss on the cheek. “You always make me smile,” Danielle wrote.

Kevin, Joe and Nick are currently gearing up to kick off their 40-date Happiness Begins tour on Aug. 7 in Miami, Florida. The trek, which will also include special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, will make stops in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more before wrapping at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 20.