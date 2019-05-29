Comedian Kevin James Stars in Billy Joel Band Guitarist Mike DelGuidice's Music Video 'Mona Lisa'

Kevin James and Mike DelGuidice recently got stuck in a New York City snowstorm. Making the best of a bad situation, the famous Long Islanders decided to make a music video.

When 48-year-old DelGuidice, who also works as a guitarist in Billy Joel’s band, was first introduced to the 54-year-old comedian, the two immediately hit it off.

James loved DelGuidice’s music, even making his song “Ordinary Guy” the theme for his own show Kevin Can Wait — but he wondered if there was another way to get his friend’s music out there. When winter weather brought New York City to a standstill, James had an idea.

The comedian picked up the phone and called DelGuidice. “Let’s make a music video,” he said. By noon, they had assembled a small crew and hit the snow-covered streets to have some fun.

The result is the music video for DelGuidice’s song, “Mona Lisa.” The clip follows James as he showcases some impressive dance moves in the snowy streets of New York.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, DelGuidice said, “we had such an amazing time, Kevin is spontaneous and endlessly fun to be around. I’m so appreciative that Kevin loved my song and there is no end to his kindness.”

He also thanked his friend on Instagram, sharing the video and writing, “big thanks to #kevinjames for sharing this today and being in the music video. What a guy and what a blast!”