Kevin Hart Challenges Celebrities to Donate to Texas Relief With Chris Brown Answering the Call & Pledging $100,000

Kevin Hart is daring his celebrity friends to give back.

The Jumanji actor, 38, took to Instagram Monday to encourage his fellow celebrities to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in light of the destructive flooding that has left millions of people without shelter or safety.

“Today, I’m calling out more [friends],” Hart said. “Instead of donating $25,000, I did $50,000.”

“I call out T.I., I call out Nelly, my boy Usher, Ludacris, the rest of the Houston Rockets,” he continued. “I call out my man Chris Brown, I call out Drake.”

Hart added he is imploring “simply anybody right now who’s in a powerful position who can impact this issue through social media. Let’s really try to save some lives.”

His video came a day after he posted his original challenge, asking fellow artists to donate at least $25,000 to his hurricane relief fund.

“I think we’ve participated in a lot of challenges on the Internet. Some meaningful, some meaningless, but we’ve all done ’em,” he said. “At this point this is a serious matter. I think that people are in bad shape and they need help. I’m going to lead the charge and step up this way.”

He challenged JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Chris Rock, Justin Timberlake, Steve Harvey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson among others to donate.

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/GjUVWUDpuG — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 29, 2017

Brown, 28, posted a video on Twitter Monday saying he donated $100,000 to Hart’s donation website — the largest amount donated so far.

“Kevin Hart, I accept your challenge,” the “With You” singer said. “We need to come together. I’m donating $100,000. So man, this is for everybody in Texas, the relief and everything. I implore and encourage everybody else, who can change and make a change for this, to please donate and help out.”

The singer did, however, question whether the money would go where it is really needed.

Hart’s Jumanji costar, Johnson, also took to Instagram to encourage further donations, writing in the caption of his video that he and his family had survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

“Me and my family know what you’re going thru,” he wrote. “We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you.”

In a statement to The Houston Chronicle, Beyoncé pledged to give back to her native Houston, Texas.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said.

She continued, “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Hurricane Harvey made landfall northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday evening. Since then, it has ravaged the state, leaving millions of people to battle catastrophic flooding.

Buildings were ripped apart and firefighters were unable to respond to victims in the hours after the storm hit and traveled across Texas. What began as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 miles per hour, became a Category 3 hurricane.

Harvey’s rains have inundated Houston, leaving residents stranded on their roofs and homeless. The storm has brought destructive rain to Texas’ largest cities — including Houston, Austin and San Antonio — and Louisiana, resulting in five deaths and 12 injuries, according to the latest reports.