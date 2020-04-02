Kesha Makes a TikTok Lipsyncing Video to Her Own 2010 Hit

Image zoom Kesha/Instagram

Kesha is working on her TikTok moves while staying home in self-isolation during the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the “Praying” singer shared with her fans how she’s been keeping busy while stuck inside: dancing to her former hits!

The 33-year-old threw on a fringed black leather jacket and a Versace sports bra while creating her own dance routine on TikTok to her 2010 song “Take It Off.”

“If u bored like me just Take it off 👻👻👻,” the artist captioned the video, which she also shared on Instagram.

Kesha kicked off the short clip with her back to the camera before performing a series of dance moves to go along with the lyrics.

The pop star — who made waves with “Tik Tok” the song in 2009 — has already made her mark on TikTok the app with another former hit, “Cannibal.”

The throwback track has already been featured in over 7 million videos — including several from TikTok sweetheart Charli D’Amelio with whom Kesha “dueted” making a TikTok of her own.

The song “Cannibal” comes from the singer’s 2010 album of the same name, a collection of pop tracks that also featured hits like “Blow” and “We R Who We R.”

Kesha’s “Take It Off” video comes one day after she announced the postponement of her “High Road” tour due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I take an enormous amount of pride in making my shows a safe place for anyone no matter what, so with that in mind, my team is working hard to reschedule my tour for later in the year,” the artist said on Instagram.

“I’m sad that I wont see you as soon as I had hoped, but it’s more important that we all keep each other safe,” she added. “I love u all and hope u all stay healthy and well. 💝🌈💝.”

