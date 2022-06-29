Kesha Says Whitney Cummings Was Tricked Into an Emotional Chat with a 'Demon' While Ghost Hunting

"I took her to a haunted prison in the middle of the Tennessee mountains," Kesha said of the adventure with Cummings, which was filmed for her Conjuring Kesha series on Discovery+

Kesha might've gotten Whitney Cummings in over her head during a recent ghost hunting adventure.

During an interview on Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 35-year-old pop star told a spooky story about an upcoming episode of her Discovery+ series Conjuring Kesha during which the comedian, 39, channeled a demon and didn't realize.

"I took her to a haunted prison in the middle of the Tennessee mountains," Kesha told host Seth Meyers, 48, noting that they were accompanied by a demonologist. "[Cummings is] upstairs having this beautiful moment, crying — she believes that she's connected and is having a full conversation with a trans ghost, which may be true."

But according to the expert, Cummings wasn't talking to a sweet, transgender-identifying ghost. "Downstairs, the demonologist is screaming, 'Get her out of there! It's a demon! It's a trick!'" recalled Kesha.

"I'm sitting there being like, 'Um, I'm not going up there in case it is a demon.' But Whitney's crying and having a beautiful experience, and I'm the host," continued the "Raising Hell" singer.

Meyers then pointed out, "And as of two minutes ago, [you were] a friend."

"Look, if nothing, it's very interesting," quipped Kesha.

Earlier in the interview, the musician explained the inspiration behind Conjuring Kesha, which follows her Kesha and the Creepies podcast as the latest paranormal content in her career.

"I always loved the paranormal," she told Meyers. "My whole life has been very weird, and then during COVID I was having existential crisis after existential crisis and just lots of anxiety, and one night I'm sitting in bed, and I was like, 'Uh oh, here we go.'"

She recalled thinking, "My brain's breaking," and accepted that she was going "crazy."

"Then I heard a voice, I saw a vision, my cats brought my headphones. It's a whole thing," detailed Kesha. "I understood what love was. I saw the whole universe. I pulled back. It was a microcosm of itself. I got the picture."

Then, she remembers calling her therapist and detailing her experience. "She was like, 'Guess what? Congratulations.... This is a spiritual awakening,'" said Kesha. "I was like, 'This is the point? This is what I've been working towards? What? This is terrifying.' She was like, 'Yeah, welcome,' and I was like, 'OK.' So I decided to really lean into it."

After the conversation with her therapist, Kesha said she began writing music about the experience and then called her brother, film producer Lagan Sebert, to propose the TV show idea.