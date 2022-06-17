Kesha Says She's 'Not Gay' and 'Not Straight' in Pride Month Post: 'I Don't Know What I Am'
Kesha is wishing her followers a happy Pride, which she is also celebrating.
The "Praying" singer, 35, opened up about her sexuality on Instagram Thursday in a post shared during LGBTQ+ Pride month.
"🌈Happy pride! 🌈In case I haven't been straightforward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so fucking lucky to have you," she captioned a selfie taken in an open field.
"I'm not gay. I'm not straight. I don't know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun ☀️," she continued. "How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right?"
She explained, "I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all 🌟I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved."
In the comments section of her post, the singer received messages of love and support. Bella Thorne simply replied with emojis of a rainbow, stars and a white heart.
On her Instagram, Kesha also revealed that she's recently been exploring Iceland, posting a photo on Wednesday that was taken from the top of a glacier.
"The Glacier ain't gonna climb itself," she wrote.