Kesha Describes Feeling 'Trapped' in First Trailer for Upcoming Documentary — Watch the Clip

Kesha is getting more personal than ever.

The pop star released the first trailer for her new documentary, Rainbow – The Film, on Monday. The film will track her experience as she recovers from personal trauma, reclaims her career, and works on her 2017 similarly-named album, Rainbow.

The trailer begins with art footage of Kesha, accompanied by a voiceover by the star. She says, “Sometimes things feel like they’re too much to handle. You may be able to pull it together, put on a front in front of others, but inside you’re trapped, suffocating slowly.” The clip then cuts to concert footage, with Kesha declaring, “You don’t own me.”

The teaser — which goes back and forth between shot footage and candid videos from her career — includes a peek at her powerful performance of her hit ballad “Praying” at the Grammys earlier this year.

“This feels really real,” Kesha tells the camera. “This record is quite literally saving my life.”

The trailer comes as Kesha’s lengthy legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, continues.

In 2014, Kesha sued Dr. Luke based on claims that he had drugged, raped, and emotionally abused her. Dr. Luke has vehemently denied the allegations and countersued her for defamation and breach of contract. In February 2016, Luke tweeted: “I didn’t rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her. Kesha and I were friends for many years and she was like my little sister.”

A judge dismissed Kesha’s abuse claims in 2016, but the lawsuit rages on. The battle took a new turn last month, when Kesha’s lawyers asserted that the singer has not been paid royalties for Rainbow. Her team says that Dr. Luke still makes Kesha work for him and continues to profit from her work.

“Dr. Luke’s nearly $50 million defamation case against Kesha is meritless,” her lawyers wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. “While repeatedly making inflammatory statements to the press attacking Kesha, Dr. Luke has fought vigorously to keep the actual evidence in the case from seeing the light of day. There is a reason why Dr. Luke and his team do not want the public to see the actual sworn testimony.”

Dr. Luke’s legal team responded to the accusations in a statement to PEOPLE. “Contrary to her latest defamatory press statement, the evidence, including sworn testimony, will show the full extent and scope of the scurrilous falsehoods Kesha spread,” the statement read. “As the old and true adage goes: Oh what a tangled web you weave when first you practice to deceive.”

Rainbow – The Film represents a new turn in Kesha’s story. In May, Kesha told Cosmopolitan, “I’ve taken ownership of myself. I’m taking control of my life and my name and the music it’s attached to.”

“I’m not, like, a sad sap now. There are a couple of ballads, but my show is still extremely fun,” Kesha said, discussing her tour with Macklemore. “I’m not going to be less crazy. There’s an awesome band, and there’s dancing and glitter. That’s a promise I will keep — there will always be glitter.”

Rainbow – The Film premieres on Apple Music on August 10.