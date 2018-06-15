Kesha Reveals She's Yet to Be Paid for Rainbow, Blames Dr. Luke for Lady Gaga Text Leak: Lawyer

Kesha‘s lawyers are hitting back at Dr. Luke‘s latest allegations in their ongoing lawsuit.

On Friday, the pop star’s legal team released a statement to PEOPLE alleging that Kesha has yet to be paid royalties for last year’s Rainbow album and that Dr. Luke is to blame for the leak of her text message conversation with Lady Gaga, in which Luke was accused of raping Katy Perry.

“Dr. Luke’s nearly $50 million defamation case against Kesha is meritless. While repeatedly making inflammatory statements to the press attacking Kesha, Dr. Luke has fought vigorously to keep the actual evidence in the case from seeing the light of day. There is a reason why Dr. Luke and his team do not want the public to see the actual sworn testimony,” Kesha’s legal team said in the statement.

The statement continued: “Meanwhile, Dr. Luke forces Kesha to continue working for him, and earns money off her work. Kesha, however, has yet to be paid any music royalties from the highly successful, Grammy-nominated Rainbow album nor even from ‘Timber’ which was released in 2013.”

Hours later, attorneys for Dr. Luke responded to Kesha’s legal team in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Kesha and her legal team are fully aware that Ms. Perry has unequivocally confirmed that she was not raped by Dr. Luke. Kesha and her attorneys should be ashamed of themselves for not publicly acknowledging this and apologizing,” Luke’s legal team said.

“Instead, they continue to publicize this and other falsehoods. In fact, Kesha’s false accusation involving Ms. Perry came to public light only because Kesha’s attorneys filed the accusation publicly. Kesha’s latest press release saying that a music executive told her that Dr. Luke had raped Katy Perry is fully contradicted by that executive. He denied saying that,” the statement continued. “Contrary to her latest defamatory press statement, the evidence, including sworn testimony, will show the full extent and scope of the scurrilous falsehoods Kesha spread. As the old and true adage goes: Oh what a tangled web you weave when first you practice to deceive.”

Reps for Perry and Gaga did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, the 44-year-old producer Dr. Luke (real name: Lukasz Gottwald) alleged that Kesha, 31, told Gaga that he raped her and Katy Perry.

“On Feb. 26, 2016, [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that Gottwald had raped her,” Luke’s lawyer wrote in the documents filed May 31. “In this text message, [Kesha] also falsely asserted that Gottwald had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a Katy Perry.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Luke’s team alleged Perry denied the assault.

“Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her. Kesha’s accusation to the contrary — just like her other outrageous lies about Dr. Luke – is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke,” they said in the statement. “In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods.”

Kesha’s legal team countered in their latest statement, denying that Kesha told Gaga Luke raped Perry.

“With respect to the recent story regarding Katy Perry, the statement that Dr. Luke assaulted her came from the CEO of a major record label, and was told by that executive at the same time to Kesha and Lady Gaga. The startling statement was subsequently discussed in a private, one-on-one text message between Kesha and Lady Gaga,” Kesha’s legal team said in their new statement.

Kesha’s legal team says Luke is at fault for their text message exchange being disseminated: “It was neither published nor further distributed. It would have remained completely private, except that Dr. Luke and his team took a text message obtained only in discovery and decided to publish it to millions of people in his amended complaint against Kesha, and then claim reputational harm from his own widespread publication.”

Kesha’s team added: “Dr. Luke disclosed the private conversation between Kesha and Lady Gaga for no purpose other than to attack, harass, and ultimately bankrupt Kesha. His claim that Kesha’s private one-on-one text message about a statement from a record label CEO (to someone who had already heard the same statement) caused damages for which Kesha should be held liable is baseless.”

Kesha and Luke have been embroiled in a bitter legal battle since 2014, when Kesha sued her former mentor, alleging Luke had drugged and raped her and verbally and emotionally abused her for a decade.

Luke has vehemently denied the allegations and countersued Kesha for breach of contract and defamation. In February 2016, Luke tweeted: “I didn’t rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her. Kesha and I were friends for many years and she was like my little sister.”

A judge dismissed Kesha’s abuse claims in 2016, but the lawsuit rages on. Kesha dropped her third album, Rainbow, last summer, when it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is still tied to Luke through her recording contract with his company.