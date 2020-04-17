Kesha Debuts New Quarantine Song 'Home Alone' — and Namechecks Macaulay Culkin

Image zoom Kesha Instagram

Kesha is turning her boredom into bangers.

On Thursday, the singer, 33, shared on Instagram a brand-new song that she recorded while self-isolating during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The song, titled "Home Alone," references the 1990 movie of the same name and even features a shout-out to its star, Macaulay Culkin.

"I'm reading bookies, baking cookies in my thigh-highs," sings Kesha in the video, which shows the performer dancing around her kitchen and bedroom as her pet cat occasionally observes.

"I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!!" she captioned the post. "And a little video 💃🏻It’s called HOME ALONE... dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home.....alone."

Kesha, who debuted her latest album High Road in January, added that the new tune is "also dedicated to the one and only [Macaulay Culkin] 💗💗👻👻."

This isn't the first time the pop star has used her newfound free time to get creative (and quirky!). Last week, Kesha posted a snippet of a never-before-heard track called "Nic Cage," during which she revels in being "on some Nicolas Cage s—t."

Kesha has previously expressed her fandom for Cage, 56, even once meeting the actor on a red carpet in January. When asked about his musician megafan, Cage said the feeling is mutual.

“Kesha is a great lady, and we had a lot of fun,” Cage told USA Today at the time. "I’ve always admired Kesha for the music; she’s incredibly talented. I was happy to meet her, and she was interested in the movie. So it was a nice time.”

Captioning a clip of the two of them together at the outing, Kesha wrote on Instagram: “Meet ur idols!!!!!!! Sometimes they’re the s— ???.”

In January, Kesha spoke to PEOPLE all about her new album, which sees a return to pop-y form for the hitmaker — who added that she’s ready to be “people’s guilty pleasure or whatever you want to call it, to make people feel good.”

“I really, truly, so unapologetically f—ing love pop music,” she said at the time. “I didn’t want to keep myself from making something that makes me so happy. It makes me happy to make it, it makes me happy to see my fans dance to it and have people go off at the shows.”

Added Kesha: “So why keep myself from something that brings me joy and then in turn brings other people joy? I just want to bring happiness and a little bit of escapism to the world right now….”

