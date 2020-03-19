Witness the Moment Kesha Learns How to Use Instagram Filters Thanks to Help from Bebe Rexha

Kesha is learning the ins and outs of Instagram — and she’s got Bebe Rexha as a tutor!

On Thursday, the “High Road” singer, 33, posted a portion of a recent Instagram Live conversation she had with pal Rexha, 30, highlighting the exact moment she made the discovery of how to use filters on the social media platform.

“How do I put a filter on? F—, share these secrets!” Kesha asks in the clip. Rexha then walks her through applying the facial modifiers, calling them “so f—ing cute.”

As Kesha tests out a few options, the two begin laughing before she soon settles on a “trippy” filter with orange cartoon flowers blooming around her mug.

“I think that’s more you; that’s very you,” Rexha says after admitting that they’re “going to lose our minds.”

“thanks @beberexha for teaching me Instagram filters!! 👻👻👻👻,” Kesha captioned the clip, to which Rexha responded, “Love you.”

Image zoom From left: Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Andra Day, Kesha and Bebe Rexha at the 2018 Grammys. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

The two music industry pals (in 2017, Rexha said Kesha was one of her dream collaborators, then in 2018 she sang “Praying” beside her at the Grammy Awards) are clearly remembering to stay in touch while self isolating during the current coronavirus outbreak.

In recent weeks, Kesha has gotten even more social media savvy, picking up Tik Tok to show off her dance moves. When her 2010 song “Cannibal” went viral on the social media site, the singer joined in the fun and enjoyed the resurgence of an early-career bop.

On Friday, Kesha recorded a message to her fans while “sitting at home,” telling everyone that, not knowing what to do with her newfound free time while stuck at home, she plans to be active on social media.

“I am not leaving the house, as is the rest of Los Angeles, and I’m incredibly bored and kind of scared,” she said at the time. “But I just wanted to send a little message to all of you guys and say that I love you, and I hope you are staying healthy and safe.”

She continued: “I’m thinking about all of you because I’m super bored and never have a day off. … I’m gonna post a bunch of things because I don’t know what else to do. Hopefully this will be some source of entertainment for those of you also sitting at home not knowing what the f— to do because of the coronavirus.”

Posting a selfie on Tuesday, the artist wrote, “This is THE weirdest moment I’ve lived through In my life.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.