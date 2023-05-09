Kesha Kisses Film Producer Riccardo Maddalosso Before Shopping at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles

"I like your beard" is probably something Kesha says to Riccardo Maddalosso these days.

The "Tik Tok" singer-songwriter was spotted kissing the film producer while taking a call in Los Angeles before taking a trip to Erewhon Market for a smoothie on Monday.

Kesha, 36, has been spotted with Maddalosso multiple times. Daily Mail reported that they kissed outside Malibu's Nobu restaurant in March and got dinner at Giorgio Baldi both for Valentine's Day and in December 2022. According to the outlet, they were first spotted last August having dinner in L.A.

In March, the pair attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party together and were photographed with Kesha's brother, Lagan Sebert.

Maddalosso has worked as a producer on films including 2022's Armageddon Time and 2023's How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

Reps for Kesha did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Grammy nominee was previously linked to Brad Ashenfelter since 2014, and they were last seen together in May 2021.

Last month, she told Rolling Stone that she was secretly engaged to an ex who is "still a friend" despite the relationship ending. While it's unclear if the ex in question is Ashenfelter, she said the situation inspired a song called "Too Far Gone" on her upcoming album Gag Order.

Ahead of the new album's May 19 release, Kesha recently released two new singles: "Eat the Acid" and "Fine Line." She opened up to Rolling Stone about titling the album Gag Order, a move that seems to be inspired by her ongoing legal battle with ex-collaborator Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald.

Kesha first sued the producer in 2014 for sexual, emotional and physical abuse, and he filed a countersuit the same year. Her claims were dismissed by a judge in 2016, but his defamation suit against her is set to go to trial this summer — despite multiple appeals.

"I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now," she told the outlet. "With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized."