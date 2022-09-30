Kesha Says She Hemorrhaged a Vocal Cord After 'Wardrobe Malfunction' at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

Kesha might've gone a little too hard while performing in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins earlier this week.

At the second of two concerts held by Foo Fighters in celebration of Hawkins' life at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the "TiK ToK" singer-songwriter covered David Bowie's "Heroes." Mid-performance, her breasts were accidentally exposed, so she sang extra loud to make up for the wardrobe malfunction — only to end up hemorrhaging one of her vocal cords afterward.

"So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly. Loud," wrote Kesha, 35, in an Instagram caption on Thursday alongside photos from the event. "And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. [sic] Soooo. I'm posting all the pics from the f—ing moment bc. This was quite a moment."

Also featuring Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal, the performance saw Kesha don a sparkly, all-silver outfit complete with a cape, bralette top, miniskirt, and high boots with a sheer bodysuit underneath and feathered neckpiece.

While belting out the Bowie classic, the seemingly loose bralette top began sliding to the side, revealing her breasts, which were adorned with shiny nipple pasties. Eventually, the shirt completely split down the middle.

"OK, I have to make light out of this situation because Taylor would've loved that my tits just fell out," said Kesha onstage with a shrug. "So, ignore my tits."

Before continuing the song, she took a moment to reminisce on Hawkins' legacy. "I feel really special to be here with all you guys, because Taylor meant something different to each and every one of us," Kesha told the crowd.

She continued, "To some, he was a f—ing hero. He was a f—ing icon. He was a friend. He was a father. He was a husband. And for tonight, I just want to say — Taylor, you're going to live with us for f—ing forever and ever. Can you put your hands up for Taylor?"

Other artists at the tribute concert on Tuesday included Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Def Leppard, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Queen, Travis Barker, Mark Ronson and Mötley Crüe, among others.

Earlier this month, Kesha appeared at the first Hawkins tribute concert at London's Wembley Stadium to perform a cover of T. Rex's "Children of the Revolution."

Upon Hawkins' death at age 50 in March, the "Praying" musician posted a photo of the rocker to Instagram alongside the caption, "No words seem right."