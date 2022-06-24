"I want to see things I can't explain and capture evidence never before seen on camera," says Kesha in the series trailer, premiering exclusively on PEOPLE

Kesha Will Embark on a 'Terrifying Trip' to the Supernatural in New Discovery+ Series Conjuring Kesha

"TiK ToK" — it's time to enter a haunted world of paranormal activity with Kesha.

On Friday, the Grammy-nominated pop star unveiled the trailer exclusively via PEOPLE for her upcoming Discovery+ series Conjuring Kesha, which premieres July 8 on the streaming service, and she's about to take you on a "terrifying trip" filled with ghosts and celebrity guests.

"When I'm not onstage, I'm exploring my connection to the supernatural, and I'm bringing along my friends for the whole terrifying trip," the 35-year-old superstar musician says in the trailer. "I want to see things I can't explain and capture evidence never before seen on camera."

Over six hour-long episodes, Season 1 of Conjuring Kesha will see the "Raising Hell" singer-songwriter and famous friends including comedian Whitney Cummings, pop star Betty Who and the "Queen of Bounce" Big Freedia explore various locations from a closed Tennessee penitentiary to a haunted opera house in hopes of uncovering paranormal mysteries.

The series marks Kesha's latest spiritual career move following her iHeartRadio podcast Kesha and the Creepies, on which she discusses ghost stories and other haunted events with her brother, Lagan Sebert, and celebrities including Demi Lovato, Alice Cooper and Phoebe Bridgers, among others.

"To me, the supernatural comes naturally," wrote Kesha in a press statement about the forthcoming series. "It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It's an eternal search for proof of God. But it's the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality."

She continued, "I wanted to catch actual proof of the unexplainable. If we could catch these things on camera, then what else could be true? My podcast, 'Kesha and the Creepies,' was the jumping-off point into the unknown — and now this show is the ultimate quest to go deeper into my existential questions. Trust me, you don't wanna miss this."

Ghosts have been a recurring theme throughout Kesha's career. While speaking with Ryan Seacrest for a 2012 interview to promote her album Warrior, she spoke about the sexually charged paranormal inspiration behind one of the album's tracks, "Supernatural."