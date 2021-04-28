Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The "Praying" singer addressed mispronunciations of her Hungarian family name in a TikTok video on Tuesday

Kesha Clarifies How to Correctly Pronounce Her Name — and Her Mom Shares the Backstory Behind It

Kesha is addressing some of the mispronunciations of her famous moniker — and how to say it correctly.

On Tuesday, the "Praying" singer, 34, posted a short TikTok video in which the star clarified how to pronounce her name to her over 1.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The TikTok starts off with a girl saying, "Tell me what your name is, and then tell me what people mispronounce it as," to which Kesha, who was born Kesha Rose Sebert, then appears and addresses her own name's correct pronunciation.

"My name is Kesha. Keh-shuh. Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha," the Grammy nominee says in the clip.

Also on Tuesday, Kesha's mom, songwriter Pebe Sebert, shared more details about her daughter's moniker, explaining the backstory behind it in a TikTok video of her own.

"So the name Kesha is actually a Hungarian family name that Lagan [her oldest son] would've been named if he had been a girl," says Sebert in the video. "But since he wasn't the name is actually pronounced Ke-tu-cha in Hungarian and I decided to make it easier and to make it Kesha. And that's where Kesha came from."

Kesha has been steadily active on TikTok for the past year. Last April, while isolating at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the singer created her own dance routine on the social media platform to her 2010 song "Take It Off."

"If u bored like me just Take it off 👻👻👻," the artist — who wore black leather jacket and a Versace sports bra for the routine — captioned the video, which she also shared on Instagram.

Kesha had previously made her mark on TikTok with another former hit, "Cannibal." The throwback track was featured in millions of videos, including several from TikTok icon Charli D'Amelio.

Kesha, who dropped her most recent album, High Road, earlier last year, had previously disappeared from the music world back in 2014 after she entered rehab for an eating disorder and sued her producer and record label executive, Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald, 48, claiming he raped and abused her.

"I think it's about reclaiming my happiness and my voice and all aspects of my life, and not living in the tragedy of what everyone knows I've been through," Kesha told WSJ. Magazine in February 2020 of High Road, adding, "Kind of a defiance against being stuck and pigeonholed in one place forever, because of one situation."