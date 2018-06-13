Kesha Accused Dr. Luke of Raping Katy Perry in Text Message to Lady Gaga

Kesha‘s ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke continues.

According to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE and first published by The Blast, Dr. Luke (real name: Lukasz Gottwald) alleges that Kesha, 31, told Lady Gaga that the producer, 44, raped her and Katy Perry.

“On Feb. 26, 2016, [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that Gottwald had raped her,” Luke’s lawyer writes in the documents filed May 31.

Kesha; Katy Perry; Lady Gaga Mark Sagliocco/WireImage; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

“In this text message, [Kesha] also falsely asserted that Gottwald had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a Katy Perry,” the documents continue. “Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha’s] encouragement, Ms. Germanotta spread negative messages about Gottwald in the press and on social media. For example, in February 2016, Ms. Germanotta posted multiple articles discussing defendant defamatory statements on her Twitter page.”

Dr. Luke’s legal team issued a statement to PEOPLE claiming Perry has denied the allegations.

“Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her. Kesha’s accusation to the contrary — just like her other outrageous lies about Dr. Luke – is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke,” the statement reads. “In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods.”

A rep for Kesha’s lawyer declined to comment. Reps for Perry and Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In addition to co-producing Kesha’s breakout hits “TiK ToK” and “We R Who We R,” Dr. Luke also worked on a number of Katy Perry hits, including “I Kissed a Girl,” “Teenage Dream” and “Roar.”

Perry — who no longer collaborates with Dr. Luke — told the New York Times of their professional split, “I had to leave the nest.”

Dr. Luke; Kesha Getty (2)

Kesha and the producer have been embroiled in a bitter legal battle since 2014, when Kesha sued her former mentor, alleging Luke had drugged and raped her and verbally and emotionally abused her for a decade.

Luke has vehemently denied the allegations and countersued Kesha for breach of contract and defamation. In February 2016, Luke tweeted: “I didn’t rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her. Kesha and I were friends for many years and she was like my little sister.”

RELATED VIDEO: Will Harvey Weinstein Scandal Change Things for Women and Sexual Harassment in Hollywood?

A judge dismissed Kesha’s abuse claims in 2016, but the lawsuit rages on.

Kesha dropped her third album, Rainbow, last summer, though she is still tied to Luke through her recording contract with his company.

Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels at the Grammys Kevin Winter/Getty

In February, the singer took the stage at the Grammy Awards to perform her empowerment anthem “Praying” in support of the Time’s Up movement with a star-studded choir, including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexha.

“I’ve taken ownership of myself. I’m taking control of my life and my name and the music it’s attached to,” Kesha told Cosmopolitan in the magazine’s June cover story.