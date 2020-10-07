Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron Reacts to Megan Thee Stallion Calling Him Out on SNL

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last month that no police officers would be charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not take kindly to Megan Thee Stallion calling him out in her Saturday Night Live performance over the weekend.

Cameron, the first Black attorney general elected in the state, announced last month that none of the police officers involved would be charged in connection to the Mar. 13 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, 26, inside her own Louisville home. (One of the three officers was indicted for wanton endangerment for allegedly firing bullets that risked injury to persons in an adjacent apartment.)

During her performance on Saturday, Megan, 25, told viewers, "We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women, 'cause at the end of the day, we need our Black women."

The "Savage" rapper also included audio of activist Tamika Mallory's scathing takedown of the indictment news, in which Mallory said in a speech last month: "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery."

Appearing on Fox News' Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, Cameron reacted to the SNL call-out

“Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women,” he said. “There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”

“The fact that a celebrity that I never met before wants to make those sorts of statements ... they don’t hurt me, but what it does is it exposed the type of intolerance and the hypocrisy because obviously, people preach about being intolerant,” he added. “You hear a lot of that from the left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her disposing intolerance because I’ve decided to stand up for truth and justice.”

A rep for Megan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When announcing the grand jury's findings, Cameron said the officer who fatally shot Taylor, as well as another officer at the scene, were returning fire from her boyfriend. He said the officers "were justified in their return of deadly fire after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker."

While performing "Savage" on the SNL stage, gunshot effects sounded off toward the end, with soundbites from historical and recent activists heard in the background. The artist then took the mic for an impassioned call to action.

In addition to her words about Black women, Megan also said, "We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men, 'cause at the end of the day, we're tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men."

The season premiere of SNL — which was hosted by Chris Rock and began with a cold-open mocking the recent presidential debate with Alec Baldwin reprising his role as President Donald Trump and Jim Carrey making his first appearance as Vice President Joe Biden — drew its second-highest number of viewers in 12 years.