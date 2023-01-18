Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell Tour: 'It's Been an Amazing Journey'

Kenny Loggins is hitting the road one last time.

The singer-songwriter, 75, has announced his This Is It! farewell tour, which will feature 12 dates from January through October.

"It's been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I'm fortunate to have had such a long touring career," Loggins said in a statement. "I don't see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring."

Loggins, a father of five, said that after spending nearly his entire life on the road, he wants "to have more time at home."

The star is known for hits like "Footloose" and "Danger Zone," which recently saw a boost in popularity and a return to the charts thanks to its use in Top Gun: Maverick.

Kenny Loggins. Scott Dudelson/Getty

The show will feature a career-spanning setlist of both hits and deep cuts.

"I'll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music," he said. "This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts."

Tickets for the tour, which will feature support from Yacht Rock Revue on select dates, go on sale Friday.

See below for dates.

Jan. 20 — The Canyon at The Saban Theatre — Beverly Hills, CA

March 10 — Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall — Sarasota, FL

March 12 — Florida Theatre — Jacksonville, FL

March 26 — The Good Life Festival — Queen Creek, AZ

April 28 ' Dickies Arena — Fort Worth, TX

April 30 — New Orleans Jazz Festival 2023 — New Orleans, LA

June 15 — Filene Center at Wolf Trap — Vienna, VA

June 17 — Virginia Arts Festival — Norfolk, VA

Aug. 17 — The Family Arena —St. Charles, MO

Aug. 19 — Ravinia Park — Highland Park, IL

Oct. 14 — The Mountain Winery — Saratoga, CA

Oct. 27 — YouTube Theater — Los Angeles, CA