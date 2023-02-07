Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg Finalize Divorce, Granted Joint Custody over Daughter

The Grammy winner and Pantenburg announced they were calling it quits in July 2021

By
Published on February 7, 2023 06:45 PM
Nicole Pantenburg (L) and Babyface attend Michael Muller's HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicole Pantenburg and Babyface. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg have finalized their divorce after announcing they were calling it quits in July 2021.

The exes finalized the divorce on Monday and cited the reason as "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Edmonds, 64, and Patenburg, 50, were also granted joint custody of their 14-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole, per the documents.

"In exercising joint legal custody, the parties shall equally share in the responsibility and the right to make decisions concerning Peyton's health, education and welfare and shall discuss and make good faith efforts to mutually agree, and shall agree or obtain a prior court order in the event they are unable to agree, upon such matters," the court docs read.

The document went on to list the events in which the pair would need to consult each other before making a decision in their daughter's life, like participating in extracurricular activities, piercing body parts, issuing a passport and more.

grammys 2023
Babyface. Getty

The couple also obtained joint physical custody with "the parenting plan to be mutually agreed between the parties, working together in Peyton's best interest."

Both parties also came to an agreement on child and spousal support. Edmonds will pay Pantenburg $37,500 monthly until 2027. The payments will commence when he "vacates the former family residence."

A rep for Edmonds did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Edmonds and Pantenburg announced their separation in July 2021, telling PEOPLE in a joint statement: "After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage."

"We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being," their statement read. "We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family."

The "Every Time I Close My Eyes" singer began dating the actress back in 2007, and they tied the knot seven years later.

Edmonds was previously married to his first wife, Denise, and then to his second wife, Tracey Edmonds, whom he met in 1990 and wed two years later.

The music producer welcomed two children with Tracey — sons Brandon and Dylan — before divorcing 13 years later in 2005.

During a 2015 interview with NPR, Edmonds spoke candidly about Pantenburg when he was asked about love in his life.

"The big love of my life. That's a hard question because there's a lot of loves in my life. There's my wife, Nikki," he said. "There's my daughter and my boys."

"A couple of years ago I lost my mom, and when someone that important leaves this world, it leaves you with this feeling of wanting to grab every moment with those that are around you, and appreciate it," he said at the time.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (13755779fb) Rika and Babyface 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Rika Tischendorf and Babyface. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, Edmonds and his girlfriend Rika Tischendorf, general manager of Babyface Entertainment, made their red-carpet debut as a couple during Grammys events in Los Angeles.

