Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds Asks for Joint Custody amid Divorce with Nicole Pantenburg

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds asks for joint custody of his and estranged wife Nicole Pantenburg's 12-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is moving forward with his divorce from wife Nicole Pantenburg.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 12-time Grammy winner, 62, has asked for joint custody of their 12-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole and listed himself as the party responsible for paying spousal support.

Though the documents state that the "full nature and extent of separate property assets and debts are unknown" to Edmonds at this time and the musician will "seek to amend" his filing once they have been ascertained, he has requested that the court uphold the pair's prenuptial agreement.

The court papers also listed Edmonds and Pantenburg's date of separation as October 15, 2020 — six years after their wedding on May 17, 2014 — and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Edmonds and Pantenburg, 48, announced their separation earlier in July, telling PEOPLE in a joint statement: "After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage."

"We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being," their statement read. "We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family."

The "Every Time I Close My Eyes" singer began dating the actress back in 2007, and they tied the knot seven years later.

Edmonds was previously married to his first wife, Denise, and then to his second wife, Tracey Edmonds, whom he met in 1990 and wed two years later.

The music producer welcomed two children with Tracey — sons Brandon and Dylan — before divorcing 13 years later in 2005.

During a 2015 interview with NPR, Edmonds spoke candidly about Pantenburg when he was asked about love in his life.

"The big love of my life. That's a hard question because there's a lot of loves in my life. There's my wife, Nikki," he said. "There's my daughter and my boys."