U2, George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and Tania León to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates individuals involved with the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture

The 45th class of Kennedy Center Honorees has been announced.

In a Thursday statement, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the eight illustrious names set to be celebrated at the next induction ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The recipients selected to be celebrated for their lifetime artistic achievements include George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, contemporary Christian pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant and composer, conductor and educator Tania León.

Each honoree released a statement about being acknowledged at the annual national celebration of arts. Clooney, 61, said, "Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I'd be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors. To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family."

The 45th Kennedy Center Honoree, U2 U2 | Credit: Olaf Heine

U2 members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. touched on how their musical journey together in America began in 1980, explaining, "We consider America to be a home away from home and we are very grateful to the Kennedy Center Honors for welcoming us into this great clan of extraordinary artists."

Music legend Knight, 78, said, in part, "I have been blessed with so much in my life and this certainly stands with those achievements at the top of that list. To be honored as a Kennedy Center Honoree is among the highlights of my career."

Honoring those who came before her, León, 79, paid tribute to her ancestors.

"Little did I imagine when studying in La Habana that life was going to grace me with such a distinction!" the Cuban-born composer said. "My first thoughts went to my ancestors: they believed in my dreams, and what we lacked in material wealth, they made up for in spirit, encouragement, and support."

Echoing the gratitude shared by all, Grant, 61, said, "Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us."

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Honoree, Amy Grant The 45th Kennedy Center Honoree Tania León,

Left: Credit: Cameron Powell Right: Credit: Gail Hadani

Elaborating about what the honor means, Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said the recognition has long represented "the very best of America's creative culture."

"The Honors is often referred to by past recipients as the pinnacle of awards because it recognizes not just one performance, album or film, but esteems an artist's cumulative body of work and influence over many decades. This level of distinction is important," she wrote.

The star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage in Washington, D.C. is set for December 4.

The 45th Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.