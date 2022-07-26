Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations

This year's MTV VMAs are set to take place on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Get ready, fans! The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner — and it may be some of your favorite artists' time to shine.

On Tuesday, MTV revealed this year's VMAs nominations list, which represents artists whose "cultural impact" and work over the past year have "transformed the music industry," per a press release. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations each.

This year's award show has several stand-out moments including Lamar's first nomination since 2018, Madonna's 69th nomination and 26 first-time nominees.

The show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey with performances that are yet to be announced.

As of Tuesday, fans can begin voting for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories including video of the year, artist of the year, best collaboration and more through Aug. 19.

In April, MTV revealed the show would be held at the Prudential Center for the first time since its 2019 ceremony.

"We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year's VMAs live from Prudential Center," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a press statement at the time. "Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we're excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music's most anticipated and iconic nights."

More information regarding the 2022 VMAs host and performers will be revealed soon.

Here's the full list of nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – "Easy On Me"

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – "One Night"

October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain"

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead"

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You"

January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days"

February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu"

March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That"

April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi"

May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue"

June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo"

July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive"

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now"

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" – Columbia Records

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Olivia Rodrigo – "traitor"

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – "From The D 2 The LBC"

Future ft. Drake, Tems – "WAIT FOR U"

Kendrick Lamar – "N95"

Latto – "Big Energy"

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – "Do We Have A Problem?"

Pusha T – "Diet Coke"

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young"

Jack White – "Taking Me Back"

Muse – "Won't Stand Down"

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer"

Shinedown – "Planet Zero"

Three Days Grace – "So Called Life"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me"

Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl"

Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE"

Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance"

Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday"

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W"

BEST LATIN

Anitta – "Envolver"

Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó"

Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII"

Daddy Yankee – "REMIX"

Farruko – "Pepas"

J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto"

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)"

Chlöe – "Have Mercy"

H.E.R. – "For Anyone"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – "No Love (Extended Version)"

The Weeknd – "Out Of Time" – XO / Republic Records

BEST K-POP

BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"

ITZY – "LOCO"

LISA – "LALISA"

SEVENTEEN – "HOT"

Stray Kids – "MANIAC"

TWICE – "The Feels" – JYP Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Latto – "P*ssy"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Rina Sawayama – "This Hell"

Stromae – "Fils de joie"

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – "Bam Bam"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar – "N95"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – "Oh My God"

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Kacey Musgraves – "simple times"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Coldplay X BTS – "My Universe"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – "Permission to Dance"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – "Tears In The Club"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"

ROSALÍA – "SAOKO"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)