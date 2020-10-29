"Upholding the fundamentals while most of you boast a rental, focus on what's most essential," Busta Rhymes flows on his new track which samples the Jackson 5's "I'll Be There"

Kendrick Lamar Makes 2020 Rap Debut on Busta Rhymes' New Song 'Look Over Your Shoulder' — Listen!

Less than a week after Busta Rhymes debuted his major weight loss transformation, the rap star has released his newest song.

Lamar's bars on the single mark his first verse of 2020. The jam begins with super nostalgia — Michael Jackson is heard singing the first lines of the 1970 mega-classic "I'll Be There."

"Yeah, I know, it's been a minute," begins Busta who released "The Don & The Boss" featuring Vybz Kartel in August.

Not long after the intro, Lamar, 33, flows: "I wrote my first bars in the car with Stacey / How bizarre / My battle scars at large would lace me."

Later he continues: "I need this generation, boy / Don't argue with us / Marvelous beat selectors, authors and novel spitters / And it's all for the literature."

Following the chorus which features the King of Pop posthumously, Busta Rhymes raps, "Shhhh! Look over your shoulder, get me."

The 11-time Grammy nominee goes on: "Upholding the fundamentals / While most of you boast a rental /Focus on what's most essential / Spit bars to provoke your mental / Do I have your entendimiento / While I clap this raps like thunders / Look over your shoulder boy, and wonder."

His last mixtape, The Return of the Dragon (The Abstract Went on Vacation), was released on Christmas day in 2015. He previously teamed with Q-Tip for their collaborative mixtape with a similar name, The Abstract And The Dragon.