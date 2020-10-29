Kendrick Lamar Makes 2020 Rap Debut on Busta Rhymes' New Song 'Look Over Your Shoulder' — Listen!
"Upholding the fundamentals while most of you boast a rental, focus on what's most essential," Busta Rhymes flows on his new track which samples the Jackson 5's "I'll Be There"
Less than a week after Busta Rhymes debuted his major weight loss transformation, the rap star has released his newest song.
The "Touch It" hitmaker, 48, dropped his tune "Look Over Your Shoulder" featuring Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar on Thursday along with a lyrical music video. SZA is on the track harmonizing background vocals and Chris Rock is heard on the outro.
Lamar's bars on the single mark his first verse of 2020. The jam begins with super nostalgia — Michael Jackson is heard singing the first lines of the 1970 mega-classic "I'll Be There."
"Yeah, I know, it's been a minute," begins Busta who released "The Don & The Boss" featuring Vybz Kartel in August.
RELATED: Busta Rhymes Shares Dramatic Before-and-After Photo of Body Transformation: 'Don't Ever Give Up on Yourself'
Not long after the intro, Lamar, 33, flows: "I wrote my first bars in the car with Stacey / How bizarre / My battle scars at large would lace me."
Later he continues: "I need this generation, boy / Don't argue with us / Marvelous beat selectors, authors and novel spitters / And it's all for the literature."
Following the chorus which features the King of Pop posthumously, Busta Rhymes raps, "Shhhh! Look over your shoulder, get me."
RELATED VIDEO: Busta Rhymes Says Masked Singer 'Went Above and Beyond' to Make Everything Comfortable and Fun
The 11-time Grammy nominee goes on: "Upholding the fundamentals / While most of you boast a rental /Focus on what's most essential / Spit bars to provoke your mental / Do I have your entendimiento / While I clap this raps like thunders / Look over your shoulder boy, and wonder."
"Look Over Your Shoulder" appears on Busta Rhymes' forthcoming release, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, out Friday.
Busta Rhymes is known for his signature rap game on hits ranging from "I Know What You Want" with Mariah Carey to his iconic feature on '91 anthem "Scenario" by A Tribe Called Quest.
His last mixtape, The Return of the Dragon (The Abstract Went on Vacation), was released on Christmas day in 2015. He previously teamed with Q-Tip for their collaborative mixtape with a similar name, The Abstract And The Dragon.
Lamar last made waves musically in 2019 with his features on songs like "Hair Down" by SiR, “Rearview" by Raphael Saadiq, The Lion King song “NILE" and Dreamville’s tune “Under the Sun." In 2018, Black Panther the Album earned the rap star seven Grammy nominations. He received one that year.