Kendall Jenner's Rumored New Man Ben Simmons Accused of Cheating on Tinashe by Singer's Brother

Kendall Jenner is reportedly dating NBA player Ben Simmons — but her rumored new relationship is stirring up a ton of drama.

After news of Jenner’s romance with Simmons broke on Tuesday night, singer Tinashe‘s younger brother Kudzai accused the athlete, 21, of cheating on his sister with Jenner, 22.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… people all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s— * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” wrote Kudzai in response to Page Six’s report that the duo are now dating.

Reps for Jenner and Tinashe have not responded to requests for comment.

Tinashe, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Roy Rochlin/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Responding to 22-year-old Tinashe’s fans, Kudzai also claimed that Simmons — who has deleted all photos of him and Tinashe from Instagram — and the singer only split on Sunday.

“Sorry for blowing up y’all twitter everyone,” Kudzai also tweeted. “It was actually the only way to defend my sister against all this bulls—.”

“I’m 19, no f—— excuse for cheating, be a man and figure it out. bro you’re a grown ass man, how could u be so ignorant,” he tweeted in response to a fan who said Simmons is “just a man.”

Though Tinashe has not commented on the cheating rumors, her other brother Thulani also retweeted Kudzai’s tweet.

“He’s like my full boyfriend, I guess,” Tinashe told Billboard in late March about her relationship with Simmons. “It was official before it was on [Instagram]; that was just when everyone else found out.”

Jenner was last linked to NBA player Blake Griffin, 29. The duo kept their relationship largely under wraps and were spotted at several Coachella parties together.

In her April Vogue cover story, the model refused to open up about Griffin, but acknowledged there is “someone being very nice to me.”