Ken Kragen, Creative Force Behind 'We Are the World' and Hands Across America, Dies at 85

Ken Kragen, a former Hollywood manager whose charitable endeavors included the groundbreaking "We Are The World" and Hands Across America, has died. He was 85.

A family spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Kragen died on Tuesday of natural causes at his Brentwood home in Los Angeles.

"To have been married to someone of such character and loving goodness is the honor of my life," actress Cathy Worthington, Kragen's wife of 43 years, told the outlet.

A graduate of Harvard Business School, Kragen was a producer for TV and film, such as The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour on CBS, and Kenny Rogers' The Gambler film series.

Kragen also served as a business manager, overseeing the careers of stars such as Rogers, Lionel Richie, Trisha Yearwood, Olivia Newton-John, The Bee Gees, Burt Reynolds and more over the years.

Kragen was the creative force behind some of the world's most memorable charity events, including "We Are the World," which began with a phone call in 1984 from Harry Belafonte, who was looking to organize a concert to raise money to fight starvation in Africa.

Kragen quickly put a plan in motion, and in just 28 days, he was able to organize 45 artists on the track, which was written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson and produced by Quincy Jones.

"We Are the World," which won several Grammys, featured Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Bob Dylan and Ray Charles, and wound up raising $64 million for USA for Africa, an organization put together by Kragen to distribute the funds.

Then, in 1985, Kragen was moved to look to his own backyard, and thus Hands Across America was born. The event brought more than $6 million people together in a continuous hand-holding line from New York City to California, and wound up raising $34 million to fight hunger and homelessness in the U.S.

According to Kragen's website, the idea came from a PR executive working on "We Are the World," who suggested, "Don't laugh, but what if we put a continuous line of people together holding hands from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic?"

"I'm not laughing," Kragen replied.

In his later years, Kragen taught courses at universities, and was a speaker and lecturer at schools like USC and Harvard Business School.

He also served on several charity boards, including the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation and Community in School.