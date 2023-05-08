Kemar Highcon, Dancehall Musician, Arrested and Charged with Grand Theft Auto in Florida

The performer is best known for his 2018 single "So Saucy"

By
Published on May 8, 2023 07:15 PM
Kemar Highcon
Kemar Highcon. Photo: Kemar Highcon/Instagram

Dancehall musician Kemar Highcon was arrested for grand theft auto in Florida.

The "So Saucy" artist, born Kemar Woodfine, was arrested and charged with grand theft auto in the third degree by Margate Police Department on Friday, PEOPLE confirmed. He was released Sunday on a $500 bond.

While specific details of his arrest are unknown, Florida law states that the stolen vehicle must be worth between $750 and $20,000 for grand theft auto to be classified as a third-degree felony, per Goldman Wetzel law firm.

Grand theft auto in the third degree can lead to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000, according to the criminal defense firm.

Kemar Highcon
Kemar Highcon. Kemar Highcon/Instagram

Reps for Highcon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Born in Portmore, Jamaica, according to a 2019 interview with Jamaica Observer, the 32-year-old performer moved to New York City in the late aughts and currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.

Prior to pursuing music, Highcon told the outlet, "I studied criminal justice at the University of Phoenix because I wanted to become a police officer with the Stamford Police Department in Connecticut. But music was my calling." He reportedly left college after three years.

He debuted in 2013 with the single "Every Girl a Mine" and gained recognition with 2016's "Oh Gosh," which led to a deal with to Shaggy's Ranch Entertainment label the same year, per Jamaica Observer.

Highcon earned his breakthrough single with 2018's "So Saucy," which later received a remix with Spice and Shaggy. "Since the song took off, I am getting much more recognition and getting more shows. This is really a work in progress towards greatness," he told the publication.

Last month, the musician released a new single titled "Dat Splah" via Romeich Entertainment.

