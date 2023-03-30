Kelsey Parker Remembers Late Husband Tom One Year After Death: 'Forever My Soulmate'

Kelsey Parker is honoring her late husband, The Wanted's Tom Parker, on the first anniversary of his death.

"One year without you ❤️ forever my soul mate," Kelsey, 33, wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet throwback photo with the musician.

Kelsey announced Tom's death from brain cancer at age 33 through a statement on Instagram in March of last year.

He died almost two years after he was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

She concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️."

Tom and his wife, who married in 2018, are parents to daughter Aurelia Rose, now 3½, and son Bodhi Thomas, now 2. In Kelsey's post, she shared a black-and-white portrait of her husband, as well as a sweet family photo of four.

In November, she spoke to The Sunday Times and opened up about navigating life and parenting without the singer.

"[I feel] cheated. For the kids but obviously, selfishly for myself," Kelsey told the outlet. She also said that she misses the little things — like chores at home.

"Even when he was ill I'd say, 'As soon as you're better you're taking the bins out again... I miss calling Tom and saying, 'What shall we have for dinner tonight?' Evenings are tough — the kids go to bed and then it's just me. We were a team, best friends. I even miss the arguments."

Meanwhile, in July of last year, she marked what would've been her fourth anniversary with Tom.

"Never did I ever think this is how I'd be celebrating our 4 year wedding anniversary Tom," Kelsey wrote on Instagram. "Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I'd settle for a hug."

"Miss you immensely and it's not getting easier but as I promised I would, I'm here, staying positive, toasting you and us and staying grateful for the time we had," she added. "Our wedding day truly was the best day of my life and I'm holding on to every memory of it. Love you Tom. Thank you for choosing me to be Mrs Parker. Positive Parkers Forever ❤️"