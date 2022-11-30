Kelsey Parker Says She Feels 'Cheated' After Late Husband Tom's Death: 'I Even Miss the Arguments'

The Wanted's Tom Parker died in March at age 33, almost two years after he was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma

By
Published on November 30, 2022 03:20 PM
Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick attend The London Cabaret Club launch party at The Bloomsbury Ballroom on May 4, 2016 in London, England.
Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Months after Tom Parker died in March, Kelsey Parker is missing her husband more than ever.

On Wednesday, Kelsey spoke to The Sunday Times and opened up about navigating life and parenting since The Wanted singer's death in March.

"[I feel] cheated. For the kids but obviously, selfishly for myself," Kelsey, 32, told the outlet. She also said that she misses the little things — like chores at home.

"Even when he was ill I'd say, 'As soon as you're better you're taking the bins out again... I miss calling Tom and saying, 'What shall we have for dinner tonight?' Evenings are tough — the kids go to bed and then it's just me. We were a team, best friends. I even miss the arguments."

Tom Parker of the band The Wanted visits at SiriusXM Studios on May 31, 2013 in New York City.
Tom Parker. Robin Marchant/Getty

Kelsey announced Tom's death from brain cancer at age 33 through a statement on Instagram. He died almost two years after he was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

She concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️."

Tom and his wife, who married in 2018, were parents to daughter Aurelia Rose, 3, and son Bodhi Thomas, 2. In Kelsey's post, she shared a black-and-white portrait of her husband, as well as a sweet family photo of four.

During her interview with the outlet, she also said that her kids are coping differently.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Parker Reveals 'Significant Reduction' in Tumor After Terminal Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Bodhi, she said, is too young to remember his father: "He's obsessed with Daddy Pig [from Peppa Pig]. He realizes he doesn't get to say 'Daddy'. It makes me sad they only say the word 'Mummy'."

Meanwhile, Aurelia "plays up to the shock factor of it."

"She got in a car the other day and said to the driver, 'My dad died of a brain tumor.' The driver didn't know what to say."

Now, she's making the best of her situation and jokes with her friends that she's a "hot widow," she told the outlet. "I think we need to zhush up the image of widows."

Related Articles
tom parker, kelsey parker
Wife of The Wanted's Tom Parker Marks First Wedding Anniversary Since His Death: 'Miss You'
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Stylist Virgil Abloh standing between his wife Shannon Abloh (R) and his sister pose after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Virgil Abloh's Widow Opens Up About Their Private Life: 'I Knew Every Inch of Him'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=5930551520292488&set=a.158209184193446 Roslyn Royal Singleton npoteSsdorl5 y 5tl4auu 2 5g28213 u g71uf57l760imi3la572c4a l 1 J 1 8 i5 ·
'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen' Fan Favorite Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39 of Brain Cancer
Tom Parker Instagram
Tom Parker's Widow Says Daughter Thinks Her Dad's 'on Tour,' Doesn't 'Understand He's Not Coming Back'
An emotional Tom Parker performs live for the first time in 7 years with The Wanted as they headline Tom Parkers (of the wanted) 'In my head' charity gig for cancer at the Royal Albert Hall.
The Wanted's Tom Parker Dies at 33 After Cancer Diagnosis: 'He Fought Until the Very End,' Says Wife
An emotional Tom Parker performs live for the first time in 7 years with The Wanted as they headline Tom Parkers (of the wanted) 'In my head' charity gig for cancer at the Royal Albert Hall.
The Wanted's Tom Parker Is Feeling 'Very Positive' One Year After Brain Cancer Diagnosis
The Wanted
Nathan Sykes Shares Video from Final Wanted Performance 2 Weeks Before Tom Parker's Death: 'So Much Joy'
Friends And Family Attend The Funeral Of The Wanteds Tom Parker
The Wanted Lift Late Member Tom Parker's Casket at Emotional Funeral Service: 'He Carried Us'
Tom Parker
Tom Parker Reveals 'Significant Reduction' in Tumor After Terminal Brain Cancer Diagnosis
Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw Says He Waited to Share Cancer Diagnosis Because He 'Didn't Want Pity'
Alyssa Scott Pregnant
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Judy and Tom Coughlin
Judy Coughlin, Wife of Super Bowl Champion Coach Tom Coughlin, Dead at 77 After Rare Brain Disease
Actor Robbie Coltrane attends the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England.
'Harry Potter' Star Robbie Coltrane Died from Multiple Organ Failure: Reports
Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis
Vicky Cornell Says She and Her Children 'Keep Chris Alive in Our Home' 5 Years After His Death
hospital
Young Mother Learns Her Toothache Was a Brain Tumor Symptom: 'I Was Ready to Plan My Funeral'
Patrick Swayze and his wife Lisa Niemi arrive at the UK premiere of Keeping Mum
Patrick Swayze's Widow Says He's Still 'Incredibly Close' in Her Heart: 'Feel Like He's with Me'