Kelsey Parker Says She Feels 'Cheated' After Late Husband Tom's Death: 'I Even Miss the Arguments'

Months after Tom Parker died in March, Kelsey Parker is missing her husband more than ever.

On Wednesday, Kelsey spoke to The Sunday Times and opened up about navigating life and parenting since The Wanted singer's death in March.

"[I feel] cheated. For the kids but obviously, selfishly for myself," Kelsey, 32, told the outlet. She also said that she misses the little things — like chores at home.

"Even when he was ill I'd say, 'As soon as you're better you're taking the bins out again... I miss calling Tom and saying, 'What shall we have for dinner tonight?' Evenings are tough — the kids go to bed and then it's just me. We were a team, best friends. I even miss the arguments."

Tom Parker. Robin Marchant/Getty

Kelsey announced Tom's death from brain cancer at age 33 through a statement on Instagram. He died almost two years after he was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

She concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️."

Tom and his wife, who married in 2018, were parents to daughter Aurelia Rose, 3, and son Bodhi Thomas, 2. In Kelsey's post, she shared a black-and-white portrait of her husband, as well as a sweet family photo of four.

During her interview with the outlet, she also said that her kids are coping differently.

Bodhi, she said, is too young to remember his father: "He's obsessed with Daddy Pig [from Peppa Pig]. He realizes he doesn't get to say 'Daddy'. It makes me sad they only say the word 'Mummy'."

Meanwhile, Aurelia "plays up to the shock factor of it."

"She got in a car the other day and said to the driver, 'My dad died of a brain tumor.' The driver didn't know what to say."

Now, she's making the best of her situation and jokes with her friends that she's a "hot widow," she told the outlet. "I think we need to zhush up the image of widows."