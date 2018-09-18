Kelsea Ballerini's 'Dream Collab' Comes True with New Chainsmokers Track: 'I'm Really Excited'

“This Feeling” is taking over!

Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers have teamed up for a brand new single — and the results hit the three right in the feels.

The Chainsmokers praised Ballerini in a statement. “She’s incredibly genuine and talented,” the duo said. “We were drawn to her for those reasons and many more.”

The feeling is mutual. “I’m such a fan of these guys as people, artists, and songwriters,” Ballerini raved. “I’ve covered a few of their songs on different tours and as far as collaborators, they’ve always been at the top of my list! I’m really excited for people to hear our worlds blend in ‘This Feeling.'”

On Beats 1, Ballerini and The Chainsmokers opened up about the collaboration to Zane Lowe.

Alex Pall said, “When we sent her this song, it was like, she wrote us back right away and was like, ‘I f—ing love it. I’m in.’ Everything’s been super fun.”

“I feel like you look at her and you smile,” he added. “She’s such a happy person.”

“It’s my dream collab is to work with these guys,” Ballerini said. “I love that they write their stuff. They’re songwriters, which I relate to so much and respect a whole lot. I love their stuff.”

Ballerini and The Chainsmokers’ collaboration has been in the works for a long time — just ask Twitter. In 2016, in a now-deleted post, The Chainsmokers tweeted at Ballerini saying that the musicians should hang out, according to iHeartRadio.

Ballerini replied, “It’s like you’re READING MY MIND. I’m in.”

She finally got her response almost two years later. Earlier this month, The Chainsmokers answered, “Kelsea you think they’re ready?”

Kelsea you think they're ready? https://t.co/ZXRWnPgLLG — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 4, 2018

I’ll tell you a story before it tells itself… 🥂❤️😉 https://t.co/FUCUo9K2KM — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 4, 2018

Pop/country crossovers are all the rage at the moment: Zedd and Maren Morris teamed up for “The Middle,” while Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line have topped the charts for months with “Meant to Be.”