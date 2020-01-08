Kelsea Ballerini Shares Sweet Note with Advice for Bullied Middle School Fan: 'Hang in There'

Kelsea Ballerini knows how tough middle school can be.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old country music star shared a sweet letter she received from a 12-year-old fan who opened up to her idol about how her music was helping her get through being bullied at school.

“Dear Kelsea, Hello! My name is Ellie. I am 12 years old. I recently started middle school and it’s been really hard on me and my friend. I wanted to write to you because listening to your songs has changed my world! I just really wanted to say thank you. Thank you for having a voice that helps mend my troubles,” the young girl wrote. “The song I want to recognize most is ‘Homecoming Queen.’ This song reads my mind. I’ve been feeling really sad because people have said some nasty things that I try not to acknowledge.”

Ellie then explained that listening to Ballerini’s songs have helped her feel more comfortable with how she’s feeling, and that she hopes to audition with one of the country star’s songs for America’s Got Talent.

“Sometimes it feels like the world will end if I start showing what’s under my skin. However, your songs have taught me otherwise!” she added. “A lot of kids these days listen to pop and rap music, and not as much country. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE all music and I am seriously considering auditioning for America’s Got Talent so I can sing ‘Homecoming Queen.'”

After reading Ellie’s note, the “Miss Me More” singer decided to respond to the young girl, giving her some heartwarming advice in a post on Instagram.

“Hey Ellie from Colorado. I couldn’t find your address to write you back, so I thought I’d respond on here,” Ballerini explained. “Middle school was really hard for me too. It’s a time when everyone is starting to discover who they are, it’s awkward and emotional, and unfortunately the way some people feel like they have it together is by tearing other people apart.”

“Try your best to breathe through it and let it roll off of you, and please please remember that it’s not your weight to carry,” she added. “It will make you stronger and full of grace. I also promise that middle school will be over before you know it. Hang in there, my little homecoming queen. Sending you so much love and light. PS- go try out!!! You have my vote. 💗👑”

Several fans commended Ballerini for responding to the fan, one writing, “this is the sweetest thing. thanks for being such a great role model for us 💗 love you kels.”

“From all the moms of the world, thank you. This is what it’s all about. 💗,” another added.

The singer and her husband Morgan Evans, recently opened up about the idea of becoming parents while attending the 2019 Country Music Association Awards in November.

“I feel like everyone around us is having babies right now. It’s unbelievable, even on the red carpet there’s babies,” Evans, 34, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

“We’re a little ways off from that, but we do very much look forward to that,” he said.