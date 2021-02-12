Watch Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Detail Her Upbringing During American Idol Audition

"Most of my life, my feelings had been suppressed, so then I got social media and was like, 'Well, yeah. Now my voice is being heard,' " Claudia Conway told the judges during her audition

Kellyanne Conway's teenage daughter Claudia Conway is determined to share her own voice.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's premiere episode of American Idol, the 16-year-old opened up about her upbringing, her strong will to make a name for herself, and how music has always been her saving grace when life gets tough.

"I'm Claudia Conway," she says as she introduces herself to judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in the clip. "My mother is Kellyanne Conway. She worked for Donald Trump. And my dad is George Conway. He worked against Donald Trump. It's a lot, but I agree to disagree with my mom and my dad."

"So you probably know me as 15-year-old emancipation girl or that blonde woman from Fox News' daughter," Claudia says in a home video promo clip. "I'm a little more than that."

"When your mom is working for the President of the United States, who you very much disagree with, it's hard," she continues.

"Most of my life, my feelings had been suppressed so then I got social media and was like, 'Well, yeah. Now my voice is being heard,'" she admits to the judges.

"The internet can be a very, very dark place," she concludes. "But when life is all going down hill, I have my music. Now, I want to get out of the controversy, get out of the drama and let people know that I am a singer and this is what I want to do."

In November, Claudia shared on her popular TikTok account that she was auditioning for the ABC singing competition show.

"Hey guys! I'm here at American Idol confessional," Claudia said in one video, panning the camera over to the crew, who cheered. "I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that."

Claudia added that she was "very, very nervous, but very excited" to sing for the judges.

In a short video posted in November, Perry gave Claudia a shoutout and said, "Well, well, well, let the games begin because Claudia just tried out for American Idol."

The "Roar" singer then panned the camera over to Claudia, who waved and said, "Hi!"

Claudia's social media activity has been a source of tension for her parents: Mom Kellyanne, a former senior White House aide, and dad George, an attorney, have asked for privacy for their daughter given her age; and some of Claudia's videos have appeared to show alarming conflicts between her and her mom.

Some of the more recent TikTok videos Claudia posted (and then deleted) since her Idol audition have exposed ugly fissures in the family and she has talked of emancipation. But Claudia has also reiterated that she is still a teenager and she loves her parents.

"This isn't forced, this is coming completely from me, Claudia. ... We fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters, and I do love her," Claudia said in one video last month.

Her parents are supportive of her budding musical career. Her dad joined her at her audition last year. Her mom previously told PEOPLE, "Claudia and her siblings are taught to be independent self-starters and free thinkers who dream big and aim high. She sets goals and works toward them. Of course, American Idol is next level!"

"We are proud of Claudia for entering the arena and sharing her beautiful voice and inspirational message about mental health with others," Kellyanne, 54, said then.

Kellyanne said her daughter's musicality has a long — and colorful — family history: Claudia was born singing, five minutes after her twin brother ... or rather "actually, screaming, but it had a certain sweet tone to it," Kellyanne said. "She has been belting it out ever since."

Kellyanne and George (a noted "never-Trump" Republican who endorsed Joe Biden for president) both announced they would be stepping back from their respective roles in August.