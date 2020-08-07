"Let us remember to lead With love & kindness, the world has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it!" the singer wrote

Kelly Rowland Urges People 'Not to Judge Others' amid Cancel Culture: 'Stop Tryin to Be God'

Kelly Rowland is sharing her feelings on cancel culture and the importance of spreading love and kindness.

On Friday, the "Motivation" singer posted a note on Instagram in which she criticized today's culture and offered suggestions as to how to make the world a less negative place.

"In this 'cancel culture' we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, And I'm sure he could've many-a-times!" the singer began.

"Let us TRY to remember NOT to judge others. We HONESTLY don't have the space nor authority too!" Rowland wrote. "Let us remember to lead With love & kindness, the world has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it!"

The 39-year-old concluded the post with a hashtag asking people to "stop tryin to be god."

"So what light are you bringing into the world?" the singer asked in her caption. "Please share it with me in the comments below."

Rowland added a follow-up comment explaining that she was "not speaking to anything specific" with her post.

"It's just happening left and right!" she said.

Many of Rowland's followers expressed their support in the comments, agreeing that there are many issues with the idea of cancel culture.

"This is the way thank you sis !" replied singer Miguel, while actress Tabitha Brown wrote, "Amen and Amen."

Malika Haqq responded that cancel is "A VERY STRONG WORD!"

Rowland isn't the first celebrity to speak candidly about cancel culture.

Willow first began by noting that the idea is "so prevalent right now."

"I'm seeing people shaming others, like saying really terrible things, shaming people for what they’re choosing to say or shaming people for not really saying anything at all," she said.

"But I feel like if we really want change, shaming doesn't lead to learning," the teenager added.

Civil rights activist Tamika D. Mallory agreed, adding "cancel culture is a little dangerous. It definitely is because none of us are perfect."