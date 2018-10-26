Kelly Rowland Slams Suggestions She Bleaches Her Skin: 'I Am Still Chocolate'

Kelly Rowland wants everyone to know she does not bleach her skin.

Rowland, 37, was hit with several comments suggesting she bleaches her skin after sharing images from a recent photo shoot on Instagram Wednesday.

Taken aback by the accusations, the former Destiny’s Child member fired back at trolls on her Instagram Stories saying, “I never answer questions like this because I think it’s so stupid.

“I am not the one to bleach my skin, nor do I want to bleach my skin, nor do I have to bleach my skin I don’t even think that— it’s not for me,” Rowland continued in the video, which has since been deleted but picked up by several fan accounts.

“Don’t go saying stupid stuff like that,” Rowland said. “You ever thought that it could be the lighting? I am still chocolate, forever chocolate, proud to be chocolate, shoutout to all my chocolate girls.”

In addition to being proud of the skin she’s in, Rowland said she’s confident in herself, overall.

In September, Rowland told PEOPLE her self-confident glow comes from her son, 3-year-old Titan Jewell.

“My son makes me feel confident,” the “Motivation” singer explained in a catch-up conversation in honor of her joining TJ Maxx’s Maxx You Project. “He’s just amazing. I’m like, ‘I did that right.'”

Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their son Titan in November 2014.

“He came at the most interesting time of my life and I had no choice but to be strong. I want him to be better than me, it’s just that simple. So I always like to make sure I’m doing right by him,” she added.