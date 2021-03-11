Kelly Rowland Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Blooper from 'Survivor' Music Video: 'My Wig Flew'

Kelly Rowland still remembers some of the hilarious moments she shared with her former Grammy Award winning girl group, Destiny's Child.

On Thursday, during her virtual appearance on Good Morning America, the singer, 40, revealed one of the behind-the-scenes bloopers she shared with group mates Beyoncé, 39, and Michelle Williams, 41, that took place during the filming of their classic "Survivor" music video 20 years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So specifically on this video, it was the coldest day in LA and I'll never forget [because] that water that [Beyoncé] is letting brush up over her lovely yellow outfit? That water was cold," says the star, who welcomed second son Noah Jon with husband Tim Weatherspoon on Jan. 21.

"[It was] like freezing," she added. "And let me tell you something else. I had a wig on this day, because we had to switch looks quick, and my wig flew off as soon as the helicopter at the end comes down. My wig flew half[way] across the beach. It was hilarious."

Image zoom Robin Roberts, Kelly Rowland | Credit: Good Morning America

Rowland, who released her newest EP K one month after Noah's birthday, also spoke about her decades-long bond with Williams and Knowles-Carter, whom she often calls her "sisters."

"I know there was a little bit of a reunion," co-host Robin Roberts, 60, said. "They came over to see baby Noah, and Kelly can I just say, it is heartwarming to know the bond between y'all is still so strong."

The songstress responded with a smile, "Absolutely ... I mean, it wasn't just for the cameras for us. We genuinely love each other and we talk every other day and those are [Noah and my elder son Titan Jewell's] aunties."

"[Noah] doesn't have a clue who Destiny's Child is," she joked. "He just got here. He just knows 'Aunty BeyBey,' 'Aunty Mimi' and 'Mommy' and that's it. It's the most beautiful thing about Destiny's Child, is our sisterhood."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Rowland Reveals She Calls Ciara 'all the Time': She Gives the 'Best Mommy Advice'

Roberts then asked the singer to share the first thing that comes to mind when she recalls her time with Destiny's Child. The "Coffee" hitmaker said, "[I feel] rich, rich in love. Rich in passion and work ethic and rich in laying down the foundation."

Added the mom of two, "It was such a different time in the music industry. You know, we were overseas internationally having like 12 and 13 hour work days [beginning as teenagers]. I feel like it was laying the foundation [for our solo careers] as well and that's why I'm still able to talk to you guys [about us]. It's a blessing that Destiny's Child has given me. I feel rich [in joy]."

The star also spoke about her son Titan Jewell, 6, and his love for his new baby brother — she later went on to reveal a fun tidbit about her nursing technique with little Noah.

Image zoom Kelly Rowland, son Titan and newborn baby boy Noah | Credit: Good Morning America

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I read somewhere where if you're nursing and you laugh, you're laughing, it supposedly I guess makes more milk," Rowland said. "So I was like, 'Oh, well let me put on Dave [Chappelle because] he makes me laugh, literally, my head off.' So, I have been doing that and surprisingly, it works for me."

That's when co-host Michael Strahan, 49, said, "Noah's not even two months old yet and he's already in a music video for your new [song] 'Black Magic.'"

And another fun fact, the singer said she filmed the visual on her 40th birthday, which was Feb. 11.

"It really happened in the spur of the moment," she said of filming the clip. "I was shooting a scene in actually our yard and I said, 'Let me get the boys in the video.' I just feel like they're a part of my Black magic and my joy and I wanted that to come across in the song, which is of course what the song is about. [It's about] Black joy and strength and perseverance. I really wanted that to come off. My boys are part of my strength."

When asked where she found the inspiration for her latest project, Rowland said, 'From everything that I feel like I've gone through. I poured my life into [it] and I wanted it to feel good. That really meant a lot for me, for everything on the record to feel good for the soul."