Kelly Rowland Recalls Emotional Day She Reconnected with Estranged Biological Father

"We are making up for lost time," the singer said of her father, whom she reconnected with in October 2018 after nearly 30 years apart

Kelly Rowland is enjoying a rekindled relationship with her estranged biological father.

On Sunday, the "Coffee" singer, 39, shared a sweet Father's Day tribute to Christopher Lovett, whom she wasn't in contact with for most of her life but reconnected with in October 2018. In her post, Rowland detailed the emotional moments leading up to the reunion, as well as her ever-growing love for her dad.

"This was the day I met Christopher Lovett, My biological father. This was honestly one of the most pivotal moments in my life!" she began the caption. "After 30years of not seeing him, not speaking to him...what would THAT mean, for me, my family, my psyche? Well, this day in Oct. of 2018, I would find out."

Rowland wrote that she was "petrified" about coming face to face with Lovett at the time — "I was walking to meet him, and my feet suddenly felt like they weighed A TON" — even suffering a panic attack just before the meeting.

"I had a full on anxiety attack, in that moment I felt like the abandoned 8yr old," she recalled. "My team calmed me down. And as I turn the corner, in my head I was cursing this man,'Why didn’t you come find me?' 'Did you love me?' 'Am I worthy?'"

"And when I looked at him, and he looked at me, NOTHING CAME TO MY LIPS, not one word," Rowland continued. "I felt the Holy Spirit say to me, listen. I listened to him, I was nervous to trust him, nervous to forgive him, nervous to love him nervous about it all. And the truth is, I already loved him."

The Destiny's Child alum said her husband Tim Weatherspoon was "protective" but encouraged her to forgive her father for his absence.

"And since this time, I have forgiven, and we have spoken everyday since!" wrote Rowland. "I have come to know SO much about myself, my family history, and even where my love of music & voice have come from! I Love you Daddy, and love being your little girl...even at 39! Lol"

She added: "P.S. we are making up for lost time, and when I tell you, him telling me how smart and beautiful I am....will never get old! #HAPPYFATHERSDAY #reunited"

Rowland — who is mother to Titan Jewell, 5½ — previously opened up about her dad prior to rekindling their relationship. In July 2018, the artist told Vogue Australia that she "last saw him when I was 7 or 8."

"I do want to know him, meet him, know his background for the sake of my son [Titan Jewell, 5½],"said Rowland at the time. "I don’t know, I’m just nervous to make that phone call. Tim has spoken with him on the phone. Just talking about it gives me butterflies."

The Atlanta native also spoke about her mother Doris Rowland Garrison, who died in 2014. She told the outlet she would go back in time to again convey to her mother just how much she appreciates her.