The Destiny's Child alum sang that she wants to "chill with my hubby and just kick back" in celebration of the return of pro sports

Home Run! Kelly Rowland Puts Spin on 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' in Bud Light Campaign

Kelly Rowland knocks it out of the park with this personal take on a classic baseball anthem.

On Tuesday, the "Coffee" singer, 39, posted a video of herself singing the perennial sports song "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" for a new Bud Light campaign celebrating the return of Major League Baseball, the NBA and other pro sports after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

When it came to the classic tune's lyrics, Rowland threw a curveball, winking at the camera as she showed off impeccable vocals while wearing a white top and jean shorts. She also made sure to include husband Tim Weatherspoon in her version of the song.

"Take me out to the ball game, take me out to the couch," she began her social-distancing take on the current state of sports spectatorship. "Chill with my hubby and just kick back, then watch them playbacks with Charles and Shaq," she continued, shouting out Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, who serve as commentators during sports broadcasts.

"'Cause it's root, toot, toot for the home team — or away, because we don't really care! 'Cause the sports are finally back, 'cause there's Bud Light there," she concluded her rendition, gesturing with her remote to an ice chest stocked with bottles of the beverages.

"I know a few in my household that are excited for sports to be back! They’ve inspired my twist on the new @BudLight Take Me Out to the Ballgame song," she tweeted along with the clip. "What do you guys think? #TakeMeOutChallenge #sponsored."

"Sports are back, and we're excited to formally welcome fans back from a long hiatus. Bud Light is always aiming to connect to authentic fan celebration moments and while these moments will look a little different, it's our job to ensure that fans can be fans — even at home," said Andy Goeler, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, in a press release, according to Billboard. "We look forward to the upcoming baseball season and are eager for the return of the other professional sports leagues as well."

In May, Rowland opened up to PEOPLE about learning to love herself and embracing her sexuality, explaining how she tries to maintain good vibes only.

"You gotta remember, I started at 15," she said at the time. "That was a lot. I was growing up right in front of people. I had my own eyes on myself and other people's eyes on me. It was a lot of pressure. The hardest part of that journey was actually cutting those negative voices off, and those negative voices were mostly the ones that I was inflicting upon myself."

The mom of only child Titan Jewell, 5½, also shared how she sees turning 40 as a milestone to celebrate and carry with newfound responsibilities.