Kelly Rowland Names Her Least-Favorite Destiny's Child Song — and Shoots Down Reunion Rumors

Among the catalog of hits put out by Destiny’s Child during their heyday, there’s one song that seriously bugs Kelly Rowland.

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the 38-year-old singer was asked to name her favorite and least favorite Destiny’s Child tunes.

A favorite was easy, with Rowland boasting about any songs from Destiny Fulfilled — the 2004 LP that marked the fifth and final studio album by Destiny’s Child (it spawned singles “Lose My Breath”, “Soldier”, “Girl” and “Cater 2 U”).

But when it came to a least favorite, Rowland went with a surprising pick: “Bug-a-Boo.”

The 1999 tune was one of Destiny’s Child’s first hits, back when Rowland and Beyoncé Knowles were starring the group alongside former band members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. It was the second single off their breakout album, The Writing’s on the Wall.

So what’s Rowland’s beef with it?

“It’s like this one part on the bridge where I’m like, ‘Ugh,’ ” she explained, adding that that part kind of made her dislike the tune.

Still, just because it’s not her favorite, doesn’t mean Rowland has any issues with the song’s scribes — especially Kandi Burruss, who now stars on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Kandi is a brilliant writer, don’t you start nothing,” Rowland told Cohen, after he pointed out Burruss’ involvement.

Elsewhere on WWHL, Rowland talked about the possibility of a Destiny’s Child reunion.

The group had announced they were going their separate ways back in June 2005, as they were wrapping their Destiny Fulfilled… and Loving It Tour. Despite their split, they’ve remained close friends, reuniting periodically — notably during Beyoncé’s Super Bowl performance in 2013 and in April 2018, for Beyoncé’s headline performance at Coachella.

Asked if a full-fledged reunion was in the works, Rowland said no.

“We haven’t talked about it,” she explained. “We talk about everything else but that right now.”

If it does come, Rowland hinted it might come out of the blue.

“I like the surprise of it, you know what I mean?” Rowland said. “Y’all know everything. Can we just hold a surprise for something?”

