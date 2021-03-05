Britney Spears was not involved in the making of the New York Times' documentary, Framing Britney Spears

Kelly Rowland Explains Why She Has a 'Hard Time Wanting to Watch' the Britney Spears Documentary

Kelly Rowland is hesitant to watch the new documentary about Britney Spears.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, the "Black Magic" singer, 40, explained why she hasn't yet pressed play on the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. Her hang-up, she said, is that the special is unauthorized, with no input from Spears.

"No, I haven't seen the Britney doc. I'm having a hard time wanting to watch it," said Rowland. "Just because I really respect when artists actually say, 'This is a documentary, it's okay to watch this.' I respect their space and their privacy and their point of view. And their story — what they feel like their story is — from their brain, their heart, their mouth. So I kinda respect that."

"Everybody says they enjoyed it, which is great," the Destiny's Child alum added.

Image zoom Kelly Rowland | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Framing Britney Spears chronicles the pop star's conservatorship case while looking back at Spears' prominence in the spotlight in the early 2000s. When host Cohen told Rowland the doc explores how the press treated Spears at the time, Rowland said that toxicity mostly stems from social media these days.

"Now it's social media, and social media is people. ... So people need to just be kind. Period," Rowland said.

Though she did not authorize the Times' documentary, Spears, 39, shared a heartfelt note with her fans on Instagram Feb. 9, as the film made headlines. Posting a 2017 clip of herself performing her hit song "Toxic," the superstar wrote that she's been "enjoying the basics" of life.

"I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," Spears wrote at the time. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day [sic] life!!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories!!!!"