‘News to Me!' Kelly Rowland Responds to Rumors Destiny’s Child Is Joining On the Run Tour

Destiny’s Child just had an epic reunion at Coachella last month — but according to Kelly Rowland, that doesn’t mean they’ll be joining Beyoncé and JAY-Z on tour this summer.

After rumors spread that Rowland and Michelle Williams would be joining the superstar couple for their upcoming On The Run II tour, Rowland, 37, tells PEOPLE that they aren’t true. In fact, there hasn’t even been any talk about the possibility.

“This is the first time I heard it — this morning,” Rowland told PEOPLE at Schick’s F.A.B. event in N.Y.C. on Thursday. “I was like, ‘Well, that’s news to me!’ There hasn’t been anything we discussed. She and Jay are getting ready to go on tour — I’m sad because I won’t see those babies.”

Destiny's Child

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

But according to the singer, the girl group is just as in sync as they were during their Destiny’s Child days. Rowland adds that while they spent days in rehearsals for their most recent reunion at Coachella, hitting the stage with Beyoncé and Williams by her side felt just like old times.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Craziest TRL Outfits Ever, From Beyoncé’s Crystal ‘Bootylicious’ Belt to Jennifer Lopez’s Juicy Track Suit and Beyond!

“It was long days but it was so fun. I think the best part was it felt like we were just on stage yesterday. It didn’t feel like it was years that we haven’t been together, and that’s how natural we are together as friends, as sisters.”

And their preparation backstage before the show was just like old times as well, except with a few new additions. Rowland says that while they got ready together, they played music, spent time with their children and were able to catch a glimpse of Williams’ engagement ring for the first time.

Rowland is mom to 3-year-old son Titan (with husband Tim Weatherspoon) while Beyoncé is mom to Blue, 6, and 10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Kelly Rowland Neilson Barnard/Getty

“There were some kids running around, which is pretty cool that that’s happening,” she says. “And Michelle came in and we had surprises with the ring.”

Williams got engaged to her boyfriend of a year, Chad Johnson, back in April — and he certainly has Rowland’s stamp of approval: “I’m over the freaking moon. Over the moon and he’s such a great guy and you already know how I feel about Michelle so it’s just such an exciting time.”