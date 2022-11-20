Kelly Rowland Asks 2022 AMAs Crowd to 'Chill Out' After Chris Brown Win Elicits Boos

Chris Brown favorite male R&B artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, and presenter Kelly Rowland accepted on his behalf

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

Published on November 20, 2022 10:50 PM
kelly rowland, chris brown 2022 amas
Kelly Rowland; Chris Brown. Photo: getty (2)

Chris Brown took home a win at the 2022 AMAs, prompting boos from the crowd and a declaration of support from presenter Kelly Rowland.

The "Forever" singer, 33, beat out Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd to win favorite male R&B artist Sunday night, but was not present to accept his award.

When Brown was announced as the winner of the category by Rowland, audible boos could be heard from the crowd amid cheers. The musician has a long history of legal trouble, including multiple arrests for assault and accusations of rape, which he has denied.

As Rowland, 41, said she would accept the award on Brown's behalf, she made a point to hold a finger up to the booing crowd, saying, "Excuse me. Chill out."

"I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer," the Destiny's Child alum said. "I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations."

2022 AMA's Arrivals
Kelly Rowland. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The win came one day after Brown shared a lengthy video on Instagram that featured him rehearsing for a performance largely set to music by Michael Jackson.

In the comments section of the post, the star implied that he'd been set to perform the routine at the AMAs, writing, "WOULDVE been the ama performance but they canceled me for reasons unknown." It remains unclear if Brown was ever actually slated to perform at the show.

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

