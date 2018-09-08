Kelly Rowland Looked 'Super Pissed' After Cardi B Attacked Nicki Minaj: Source

Kelly Rowland didn’t seem pleased after Cardi B attacked Nicki Minaj, a source tells PEOPLE.

An onlooker at the Harper’s BazaarICONS party on Friday says, “I saw Kelly Rowland storming upstairs and making a beeline to the back of the room.”

“She looked REALLY pissed,” the party guest added.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the altercation between Cardi, 25, and Minaj, 35, occurred seconds after Rowland had spoken with them.

“It happened 20 seconds after Kelly Rowland left Nicki Minaj — she was in between them,” the source explained, adding that Rowland “said hi to both of them first” before leaving to go upstairs.

A rep for Rowland had no comment, and representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The source went on to explain that Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

As for the welt on Cardi’s head that she was seen exiting with, while the source isn’t sure what happened, they’re confident that Minaj was not responsible for the injury.

“The aggression obviously came from Cardi. Nothing seemed to start the fight other than Cardi seeing Nicki up close,” the eyewitness said. “It definitely seems to stem from deeply rooted issues.”

Immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Minaj stayed inside, another source previously told PEOPLE.

“She left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out,” the source added.

An NYPD public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that there have been no updates in the case, noting that “at this point in time we don’t have a complaint on either side.” An NYPD PIO previously told PEOPLE that no arrests had been made and officials were on the scene after the argument.

Cardi later wrote a scathing Instagram post that did not mention Minaj by name, but suggested that the “Ganja Burns” rapper had tried to sabotage Cardi’s career and had also spoken badly about the rapper’s 8-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!!” she wrote.

On Saturday, Minaj plugged her album Queen on social media, which some fans took to be a statement about who emerged victorious from the ordeal.

Friday night’s fight comes after a long-running feud between the pair. While Minaj has denied that there was ever any bad blood between them, she has acknowledged a specific moment where she felt hurt by Cardi’s behavior towards her.

“The only thing that Cardi really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘Motorsport,'” she explained to Howard Stern in May, referencing her collaboration on the song with Cardi and Migos. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you.’ The first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out, it really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry. And the only thing she kept saying was, ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that, I didn’t hear her verse.’ I was like… ’What?’ ”